It’s widely accepted that women keep the odd sex toy hidden away somewhere to help them out when they are alone or trying something different with their partner. The idea of a sex aid for masturbation has always been a little taboo for men, however, with most blokes keen to do the job themselves.

But the truth is a little help when masturbating only serves to heighten your orgasm. These days there are a ton of well designed, discreet products that double the sensory experience – with a lot less effort!

The Men’s sex toy market is big business these days, with a huge choice of well-designed masturbators and strokers available, as well as anal and prostate vibrators should you want to try out something new that has tickled your fancy for a while.

Here we have hand-picked some of the best brands and online retailers that create and distribute the most cutting-edge sex toys on the market today. You can even find out how to use products safely and effectively if you’re new to the game.

1 of 18 Arcwave Arcwave exploded onto the male sex toys scene last year with a game-changing product that is sure to help plenty of men experience a whole new type of orgasm. Their Pleasure Airstroker Ion uses a mix of intelligent technology and good old lube to give gents the closest thing to a sexual experience outside of the real thing. In fact, it’s so good, the Ion has already won itself a deluge of awards! Shop Now

2 of 18 Lovehoney Neal Slateford and Richard Longhurst started Lovehoney all the way back in 2002, primarily as a way to offer sex toys that strayed away from seedy, pornographic stereotypes. They have a great range of men’s sex aides including realistic, textured vaginas and the aforementioned Arcwave Ion. Shop Now

3 of 18 LELO LELO started in the front room of a Stockholm townhouse back in 2003, when a group designers came up with a way to stylise sex toys into something both practical and beautiful. As well as couples and women’s toys, they also produce a high-end range for men that includes penis rings, penis massagers and prostate stimulators should you want to give your bum a sensory tickle! Shop Now

4 of 18 We-Vibe Founded in Berlin, We-Vibe specialise in mixing science with pleasure to create sex toys that work with the body’s natural form. Their men’s range may be small but their designs make sure you’ll be feeling good in all the right places. From a vibrating anal plug and perineum stimulator to their couples ring and prostate stimulator, you can get everything you need for quality alone time. Shop Now

5 of 18 Satisfyer Satisfyer is another German company that specialises in sexual well-being whilst staying true to the belief that pleasure should always outweigh price. Their range includes a comprehensive selection of penetrative and anal vibrators, along with cock rings and lubes. One of their bestsellers is the Man Wand, which has an impressive 50 vibration settings for every mood. Shop Now

6 of 18 Fleshlight Steve Shubin created the first Fleshlight product in 1998 as a way for men to discreetly gather their sperm to donate and analyse. Move forward to 2021 and you can see that the company now solely focuses on pleasure. As well as award-winning male vibrators they also have some of the most realistic looking dildos you’ll ever see. Shop Now

7 of 18 JimmyJane San Francisco’s Jimmy Jane are all about the line between sexy and naughty, with a tasteful range of high-end sex toys and sex aids. As well as self-body massagers and heat-sensing penis stimulators, you can also get a little kinkier with silk blindfolds and bondage tape. Look out for their ASTRA vibrating stroker, one of their best selling masturbation aides. Shop Now

8 of 18 Sinclair Institute As well as providing just about everything you could need for a bit of personal sex time, US etailer Sinclair Institute will tell you exactly how to get the most out of your purchase. They have a huge range of sex toys for men from Tight Strokers and anal beads to butt plugs and dolls, and the best part is they will show you exactly how to use them properly if you’re a first-timer. Shop Now

9 of 18 Pink Cherry Pink Cherry comes straight out of Las Vegas, Nevada. And, as you would expect from a company based in the ‘city that never sleeps’ - pretty much anything goes. As well as their own products they distribute all of the biggest sex toy brands. They may just have the biggest choice of vibrating vaginas on the internet, and you can buy everything in between, from soft whips to good old porn DVDs. Shop Now

10 of 18 Goodvibes US sex educator Joani Blank started Good Vibration in San Fran as a way to help empower women in their sexual pleasure. She soon moved on to men and the company is as strong as ever today. They distribute for many of the major global players and have a comprehensive selection of penis toys for men. Shop Now

11 of 18 Lovelife Toys Mr Mathieu Pung is a French-American designer and sculptor who decided to focus his talents on sex toys. He is the brains behind the award-winning Lovelife. They produce a stellar range of high-end and affordable male sex toys that even come with apps so that you can listen to music whilst you get yourself off. Shop Now

12 of 18 Adam and Eve Operating since 1971, Adam and Eve have become a real force in the sex industry, with over 12 million customers worldwide. They have a quite spectacular range of products for all levels, from first-time buyers, to those willing to be a little more adventurous.. It’s all nicely broken down into categories on their site so everything is quite easy to find if you have a specific item in mind. Shop Now

13 of 18 Shop in Private Tom and Lisa Nardone, the couple behind Shop In Private, value the importance of discretion. Not only do they help you maximise your most intimate, personal moments, but they let you do it without anyone else finding out. Shop In Private has a quality selection of anal plugs and masturbators, and you can even get your hands on an official Hustler blow up model. Shop Now

14 of 18 Sexy Avenue Sexy Avenue has over 300 brands and more than 3000 products on its site. They’re affordable and have just about everything covered when it comes to male masturbation and anal pleasure. Some of the major brands to feature on their site include Fleshlight and Satisfyer alongside Sexy Avenue’s range. Shop Now

15 of 18 Kiiroo Situated right next to Amsterdam’s Red Light District, Kiiroo is Europes’ specialists in sex tech-teledildonics. Their high-end strokers have been revolutionising the male masturbation market since 2013. Their Onyx Interactive Masterbator is a discrete, transportable device that can reach up to 140 strokes a minute. It is the perfect tool for those that get easily excited on the move. Shop Now

16 of 18 Adult Toy Mega Store If you’re looking for a huge selection of toys from some of the biggest brands in the industry, with speedy delivery closer to home, the Aussie e-tailer Adult Toy Megastore is the option for you. Their range is a lot more classy and pleasure focused than their US counterparts - and they’ve always got plenty of deals and discounts. Shop Now

17 of 18 Wild Secrets Wild Secrets has been helping spice up the sex lives of Australians and Kiwis since 1993. They cater for every price range with toys for those wanting to try out a bit of homework for the first time or others who might be adding to a collection. As well as strokers and masturbators you’ll find anal beads and real-size sex dolls. Shop Now