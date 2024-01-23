Vietnamese Man Who Hasn’t Slept In 50 Years Leaves Scientists Baffled

We know that skipping sleep can be terrible for your health, with Aussies’ early bedtimes and early rises saving thousands of lives every year. One man, however, appears to have defied the science by staying awake for over 50 years…

Deep in the green fields of Quang Nam province, Vietnam, 81-year-old farmer Thai Ngoc has become an online sensation after claiming to have lived happily and healthily without sleep since 1973. His daily routine involves tending crops, managing ponds, and raising fish on his farm in the Na Trang Valley, none of which, he claims, ever exhausts him quite enough to bring on that elusive sleep…

Ngoc’s lifelong battle with insomnia began after he contracted a mysterious fever in 1973. Despite years spent seeking medical advice and prescriptions from professionals at the Da Nang Hospital, his sleeplessness has persisted.

While chronic sleep deprivation typically leads to a wide range of gruelling symptoms — including irritability and impaired cognitive function — Ngoc has somehow adapted to a life without sleep, claiming to be able to comfortably carry 50 kilograms of fertilizer over a 4-kilometre stretch without ever feeling tired.

In a conversation with Vietnamnet, Ngoc expressed frustration and envy:

“It’s frustrating and exasperating… what a peculiar ailment. Seeing others sleep, I envy them. On moonlit nights, I usually go out to weed and till the soil because sitting still is unbearable. It’s strange that I work twice as much as others, yet my life is still not that prosperous.” Thai Ngoc

Despite hordes of offers from international media outlets to document his life, Ngoc has chosen to lead a relatively quiet existence. However, in 2007, local news coverage thrust him reluctantly into the spotlight. YouTuber Drew Binsky, who spent a night with Ngoc in February (video embedded above) observed his failed attempts to fall asleep at around 4am.

One theory about Ngoc’s insomnia suggests the underlying cause could be post-traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War, during which he reportedly suffered a hand injury.

The Adverse Effects Of Too-Little SLeep

But what exactly are these adverse health effects? According to the Sleep Health Foundation, there is a lot to choose from. Sleep conditions like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) have been closely linked to seemingly unrelated health issues including coronary heart disease, stroke, atrial fibrillation, diabetes, hypertension, depression, erectile dysfunction, cognitive impairment, and increased mortality risk. Quite the lineup, but buckle up, we’re not done yet: not getting enough sleep can also have a whole host of effects…

Studies have found that sleeping less than six or seven hours per night can increase the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and heart disease. Sleep deprivation can also impact the body’s metabolism, leading to decreased glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.

In even worse news, sleep-deprived individuals tend to increase their intake of comfort foods high in fat and sugar — either to compensate for the lack of energy gained from a good night’s sleep or to take the edge off their sleep-deprived stress — doubling down on that initial risk of obesity and diabetes.

Alas, there’s more: insufficient sleep also weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of all sorts of illnesses, all the way from day-to-day touches of flu right up to full-blown cancer. On top of all this, it also has a profound impact on cognitive function and mental well-being. Disturbances in mood, thinking, concentration, memory, learning, vigilance, and reaction times have all been reported in individuals with sleep problems. Ever find yourself struggling to focus at work after a late night or one too many drinks? This is why.