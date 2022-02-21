Where To Watch The Undoing Australia

Based on the novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing is a psychological thriller mini-series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Praised for its acting, cinematography and directing, The Undoing is a must-watch series for anyone who loves the crime and mystery genre.

Where To Watch The Undoing In Australia

Binge – Prices start at $10/month and comes with a free two week trial



Foxtel Now – Prices start at $25/month and comes with a free ten day trial

Synopsis

Successful New York psychologist, Grace Fraser befriends a fellow mother, Elena, during an event at their children’s school. However, when Elena is murdered, Grace is shocked when the police accuse her husband, Jonathan is the murderer.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Nicole Kidman, Australian royalty best known for Moulin Rouge, Aquaman & Big Little Lies, stars as Grace Fraser. Alongside her is Hugh Grant, of Love Actually, Notting Hill & The Gentleman fame, who stars as Grace’s husband, Jonathan Fraser.

Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramírez, Matilda De Angelis, Edan Alexander and Michael Devine also star in The Undoing as well as Lily Rabe, known for her various roles in American Horror Story, and veteran actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in The Hunger Games films, The Dirty Dozen & M*A*S*H.

Reviews

Currently, The Undoing has a 7.4 IMDb score and a critic rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

