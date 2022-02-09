How I Met Your Father, a standalone sequel to the popular and Emmy-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has already aired in the US but Australian fans don’t have to wait too much longer until the new show hits our screens.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father will be released exclusively on Disney+ on the 9th of March and all subsequent episodes will then be released weekly on Wednesday nights.

Where To Watch How I Met Your Father In Australia

Disney+ – Prices start at $9.99/month

Synopsis

Set in the year 2050, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his dad. The show then flashes back to a young Sophie in 2022, who is living in New York with her best friends and trying to navigate the difficult dating world.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Hilary Duff, of Lizzie McGuire & Younger fame, stars as the present-day Sophie. Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran also star as Sophie’s friends.

Iconic actress Kim Cattrall, known best as Samantha from Sex and The City, provides the voice for future Sophie and narrates the show; similar to how Bob Saget narrated How I Met Your Mother as an older Ted.

Reviews

Currently, How I Met Your Father has a 5.1 IMDb score and a critic rating of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

