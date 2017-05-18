Here’s The Porsche Superyacht You’ve Been Waiting For

Porsche is the maker of some of the world’s most iconic sports cars so when they finally decided to lend a helping hand to the world of yachting it was bound to get some heads turning.

Teaming up with superyacht builder Dynamiq, design house F.A. Porsche have created the GTT 115 Hybrid which will allow owners to take to the seas in luxury and class with a hint of German exhilaration.

Compared to other superyachts out there, the GTT 115 Hybrid also isn’t as expensive with a humble pricetag of (just) €11.9 million – or about AUD$18 million. What well-heeled punters are getting for that humble figure is twin 1213kW MAN engines paired with a hybrid power system boasting twin 45kW Fischer Panda variable-speed generators located in the bow.

This should be enough to see the craft reach considerable speeds on the water but what most are keen to experience is the finer touches of Porsche design both inside and out. And they won’t be disappointed. The deck cushions wear the same houndstooth design from the heralded 911 R whilst the rear end mimics the rear hatch of a modern 911 complete with the signature sweeping tail light.

Another design element worth noting is the windows which stand at a generous two-metres in height both above deck and in the lower cabins.

Those who want one to accompany their Stuttgart companion on four wheels will need to move quick. Only seven GTT 115 Hybrids will be produced. You can find out more on how the craft was created in the video below.