Former F1 Driver Mark Webber Travels 5,000km Across Australia In An Electric Porsche… Just To Prove You All Wrong

Written by Ben Esden

Former Formula 1 driver and endurance racing champion Mark Webber got behind the wheel of the new Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo to travel halfway across the country and prove that electric vehicles really can take you further.

Australian drivers have been reluctant to make the switch to fully electric vehicles, citing the lack of appropriate infrastructure or public charging stations available for longer drives; because, let’s face it, Australia’s not exactly the smallest country in the world.

But luxury sportscar maker Porsche has set out to debunk this tired myth, challenging former Australian Formula 1 driver and Porsche ambassador Mark Webber to travel 5000km across Australia in a fully-electric Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, relying solely on Porsche’s Destination Chargers stationed throughout the country.

Image: Porsche

In a groundbreaking demonstration of Porsche’s electric performance, Webber successfully drove the Taycan from the far reaches of Darwin and the Northern Territory, through the infamous Simpson Desert in Queensland, before arriving along the picturesque coastline of Bondi Beach in Sydney in a three-week journey from start to finish.

“Embracing the spirit of exploration, on this all-electric trip the Taycan Cross Turismo redefines the very essence of reduced impact adventure,” said CEO and Managing Director of Porsche Cars Australia, Daniel Schmollinger.

“The Taycan Cross Turismo offers a thrilling driving experience while exploring nature. This is how Porsche captures the hearts of Australians.”

Image: Porsche Image: Porsche

The drive took a total of 19 days and required 27 recharging stops throughout, for a total charging time of 85 hours that was mostly conducted overnight. The impressive feat underpins the Porsche’s unparalleled performance over longer distances, reaffirming the power and viability of electric vehicles in Australia, even in the toughest of terrains.

“The technology in the all-electric Porsche Taycan has proven its performance capabilities under difficult conditions and, as the charging infrastructure further expands, electric vehicles are becoming more popular than ever, reshaping how Australians travel on their roads,” Daniel Schmollinger continued.

From outback cattle stations to fast-charging stations and Porsche Destination Charging, there are as many as 165 Porsche Destination Chargers across 87 locations in Australia, with the Official Porsche Centres’ ultra-rapid DC chargers boasting a power output of 350kW for some of the fastest charging speeds available.

Image: Porsche

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has a combined electric range of 469km and was also equipped with an additional 22kW on-board charger, allowing for effortless charging, even in remote locations.

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo was in its element traversing through diverse and unpredictable terrain, demonstrating the way electric vehicles can seamlessly integrate into our everyday lives, and embrace the inherent Australian thrill of long-distance driving.