Porsche Experiences Delivering On-Demand Thrills 

If, like me, you often wonder what life would be like inside the dated sepia-tone fever dream of the 1986 classic Top Gun, cruising through the city in a 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster to the tune of one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, then Porsche’s latest offerings are the closest things to realising the high-octane fantasy.

For decades, Porsche has been the pinnacle of automotive perfection; performance personified, pushing the boundaries of conventional driving experiences in a way few car makers are doing.

It’s why they sent former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber across the Australian country in the latest all-electric Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, to prove the unbridled potential of the EV revolution; it’s also why Porsche will send you to the icy tundra in Finland for a once-in-a-lifetime drive.

Located more than 1000 km outside of Helsinki, off the beaten track, Australian drivers will have the unique opportunity to push their Porsche skills to the limits amidst the most unforgiving cold-weather terrain, mastering the art of handling and drifting on mirror smooth, icy surfaces for the ultimate driving experience.

Image: Porsche

Closer to home, exclusive on-track sessions with renowned Porsche instructors, including Australian Bathurst winners Tomas Mezera and Luke Youlden, as well as a carefully tailored Drive Rental program, bring the thrill of the drive to Porsche enthusiasts, without having to own one.

You don’t need to own a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS or even a 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 to experience the exhilarating rush of driving through Porsche’s bespoke track facilities; it’s an easy process to book one of Porsche’s six specially curated driving programs and get behind the wheel of your favourite car from Porsche’s world-class fleet.

With more than 80 days of events held in Queensland each year, the Porsche Track Experience is the ultimate playground for both budding thrill seekers and avid track fans looking to stake their claim on the asphalt. It’s a chance to perfect your performance with typical flair through a series of performance-based programmes designed to unleash the full potential of Porsche’s superior range of cars.

Show your skills and progress through the ranks, with the best performance talents afforded the opportunity to drive a factory-built 911 GT3 Cup race car and take the next step towards your motorsport dream.

Image: Porsche

But this isn’t limited to the racetrack; take what you’ve learned for a test drive through Porsche’s leading short-term rental program, available in Sydney and Melbourne.

Every day, Australian drivers enjoy the convenience of Porsche’s online booking which provides flexible rental periods from 1 to 28 days for the chance to cruise through the city streets or out in the country behind the wheel of your favourite model.

“Porsche Drive Rental is the latest example of us introducing innovative products to the Australian market.” Daniel Schmollinger, Managing Director & CEO, Porsche Cars Australia.

From the sporty 911 Carrera GTS, 718 Cayman and the Taycan GTS, Porsche’s exhilarating range is the perfect choice for your next upcoming drive; whether it’s a milestone celebration or a romantic weekend getaway, a luxury business trip or simply the pure desire for spontaneous adventure.

Imagine embarking on long, winding roads through picturesque coastal towns, leaving Sydney behind for the rolling vineyards in the Hunter or outside of Melbourne along the unmissable Great Ocean Road; Porsche’s rental program elevates the inherent joy of the Australian driving experience and just some of the many ways that set it apart in the world of fan-centric luxury experiences.

