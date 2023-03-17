In Honour Of St Patrick’s Day, Here Are Australia’s Best Green Cars You Can Buy Right Now

Written by Jamie Weiss

We reckon green is the best colour a car could be – and in celebration of St Patrick’s Day, we’ve rounded up some exceptionally beautiful green cars on sale in Australia right now.

Australians are a conservative bunch when it comes to car colours. Perhaps unsurprisingly, white is the most popular, with a whopping 30% of Aussies choosing it as their preferred hue, according to Youi. This can be chalked down to simple economics: normally, the standard or cheapest colour offered by most car marques is white.

Other popular colours include silver, black or grey… Yawn. Blue and red are also popular, but brighter colours like yellow or orange are quite uncommon (unless you’re buying a Lamborghini, at which point it should become mandatory).

Maybe it’s because blander-coloured cars are cheaper to insure. Or maybe Australians are just boring, boring people. It wasn’t always that way. During the 70s, Australians were much bolder with their colour choices – for example, the wildly popular Holden Sandman came standard in bright oranges or purples. Even economy cars like Holden Geminis, Toyota Corollas, Honda Civics and Ford Escorts were available in all sorts of funky hues.

Whilst many are advocates of a return to more automotive chromatic experimentation, there’s one car colour in particular that deserves more of a comeback: green.

This Ferrari Roma in ‘Verde Minerale’ is my vote for the prettiest car in Australia. Image: Ferrari AU

Green looks great on cars, and we just don’t understand why more people choose to be more verdant with their colour selections. Whether it’s neon-bright, a muted pastel or super understated like this Audi RS4’s rare ‘Monterey Green’ paint-job, it just makes sense.

Green has a particularly special relationship with motorsports – and Ireland, for that matter. Uniquely, dark green has been the international motor racing colour of the United Kingdom for over a hundred years. There’s a story behind this: during the 1903 Gordon Bennett Cup, British drivers painted their cars green as a nod to their Irish hosts, as motorsports were illegal in England.

While the convention of international teams having unique colours has largely vanished, many British automakers offer the colour for their cars – nothing suits a British car better. Not that British cars are the only cars that should be green, far from it.

We’ve rounded up a few truly beautiful green cars (only one of which is British) that are currently for sale in Australia right now that you should take a look at this St Patrick’s Day.

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

Green German goddess.

First up, we have a beautiful 2017 example of Mercedes’s mental AMG GT R, finished in an eye-catching Hellfire Magno Green paint job.

Boasting a stage 2 tune and a full Eventuri carbon air intake, this beast is putting much more than its factory 430 kW and 700 Nm of torque. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of less than 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 319 km/h, this is one green blur.

1971 Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III XY

Make ’em green with envy.

Green and gold! Nothing’s better than a piece of true-blue Aussie muscle in green, in my humble opinion at least.

This is the only GTHO Phase III ever made in Monza Green, making it easily one of if not the most desirable example of one of the most coveted Aussie muscle cars of all time. The price? $1.1 million. We hope there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for you this St Patrick’s Day…

RELATED: Australia’s Most Collectible Cars Are Rapidly Falling In Price

2009 Lamborghini Murciélago Roadster

Green is good.

Mercy, mercy me, that Murciélago… There’s just something particularly fitting about a green Lambo, and this one is the cream of the crop.

Not only is it the only Australian-delivered manual Murciélago roadster, but it’s the only one in ‘Verde Draco’ and one of only 5 in the world in right-hand drive, with the rest residing in South Africa. Making 471 kW and 660 Nm from a naturally-aspirated V12, this is a proper raging bull.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Exotic AF.

Most Australians choose rather sedate colours for their Porsche 911s, but if you’re getting a 911 GT3, you may as well push the boat out with a bright green. This ‘Python Green’ GT3 even has a ‘Lizard Green’ tachometer, for even extra green goodness.

386 kW, 465 Nm and 0-100 in 3.2 seconds might make your passengers green around the gills with how fast it is, though…

RELATED: The Porsche 911 GT3 Is The Most Selfish Car You’ll Ever Drive

1967 Aston Martin DB6

Peak British.

Last but certainly not least, we’ve found this absolutely mint (pun intended) 1967 Aston Martin DB6, which has undergone a total restoration and might be the cleanest Aston in Australia right now. Of course, it’s green, too.

Why should I buy a green car?

First and foremost, you should buy a green car because green cars look cool. We think we’ve established that fairly thoroughly by now, no?

Green is also quite a practical colour for a car. Green hides grass, dirt and mud stains better than any white paint job can. Unlike black, it’s not going to heat up your car to a million degrees during the Aussie summer. And unlike silver or grey, you’re never going to lose it in a car park (or have someone crash into you because they were lulled to sleep by your dreary f*cking motor).

On that note: green cars are also safer, statistically speaking. According to Drive, “Green cars are involved in the least amount of accidents nationally and the shade is more popular in Tasmania than any other state with 3.66% compared to the national green average of 2.68%.”

So go on, go buy a green car. The luck of the Irish is with you…