Getting dressed is hard work (sometimes). Like me, you’ve probably had a day where a t-shirt isn’t on the money. A button-up dress shirt, on the other hand, is sometimes too much work on your fingers — especially after five days in a row at the office. And really, who needs arthritis in their 20s or 30s?

Enter the highly-underrated, often-scorned, polo shirt. Polo shirts were originally conceived as activewear for tennis players. Now, you can find just about anyone in a polo shirt, from slightly-pissed dads at a Sunday BBQ, to British punks who take their fashion seriously.

Don’t let its respective proprietors scare you off though. Wearing a polo won’t turn you into a fifty-year-old bank manager or lad. In fact, a polo is often the crucial ingredient to an outfit that needs to be dressed-up, without screaming ‘it’s my first day at the office’. It works equally well with a pair of chino shorts, or a linen suit. With a polo, you can navigate the difficult terrain between casual and formal without doing lasting harm to your cortisol levels.

This is a selection of men’s polo shirt brands that are worth your time, and (some of) your money. Even if you only get one — you won’t any longer be the guy that pushes his luck with the same Brooks Brothers button-down he got for Christmas three years ago.

Here is our selection of simply the finest polo shirt brands for men.

Read Next