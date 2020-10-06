Justin Bieber Coordinates Solid Gold Rolex In Most Outrageous Fashion

When it comes to luxury watches, nothing quite beats a gold Rolex – especially when it comes to making a style statement (or showing off to the world that you’ve made it). Combining the world’s most coveted watch brand with the world’s most stereotypically desirable material just screams ‘baller’.

But if you walk into a Rolex boutique and ask for information on their gold watches, they’ll ask you to be more specific. Are you interested in the new Submariner in white gold? A pink gold Day-Date, perhaps? Or do you mean something in solid gold, monsieur?

Solid gold is also called ‘yellow’ gold, and it seems as if musical superstar Justin Bieber has taken that moniker to heart: stepping out in Los Angeles in a completely yellow outfit to complement his 18ct yellow gold, champagne dial, diamond-highlighted Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 116528GLDD) worth a cool $50,000.

The shirt and tracksuit pants are both pieces from Bieber’s own clothing label, Drew House, which uses yellow as a signature colour. The yellow Crocs seem to be an unreleased collaborative pair Bieber’s worked on with the infamous rubber clog brand – Bieber teased the upcoming collaboration last week with a cryptic teaser post on his Instagram. This outfit just adds more fuel to that fire.

It’s not the first time he’s paired this outrageous watch with an outrageous outfit. Take this ‘odd’ purple outfit he contrasted with his Daytona with last year.

Rubber clogs aren’t the only collaboration Bieber’s penned as of late: he’s recently released singles with Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper; appeared on Jaden Smith’s latest mixtape; starred in the music video for DJ Khaled and Drake’s collaborative single, and graced the cover of Vogue Italia with his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Looks like his watch isn’t the only thing shaping up as solid gold for him this year…

