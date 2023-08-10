‘How To Start Running Again’ & All Your Running FAQs, Answered By A Professional Athlete

Written by Finlay Mead

Getting back into running — and, if we’re being honest, starting running in the first place — can be a daunting task. Luckily, we’ve enlisted the help of a pro to get you back on your feet.

There’s doubt about it, running is bloody hard graft. Whether you’ve been at it for years or you’re totally new to the sport, it’s undeniably one of the best ways to get mentally and physically fit, as well as spend some much-needed time in the great outdoors, making space for self-care and self-improvement.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all a walk in the park. Knowing how to start, how to take care of yourself, and how to start all over again should injuries take you out for life simply get in the way isn’t easy… that’s why we’ve enlisted the help of a pro to answer all your burning questions.

So if you’ve been wondering how to get into running, get back into running, or all the best practices for that blissful interim period where you’re hitting the streets and covering ground like never before, then fear not: we here at DMARGE — along with a little help from our dear friend Ed Goddard — have got you covered.

A Bit About Our Resident Pro: Ed Goddard

Ed Goddard is one of Australia’s leading marathon runners and an up-and-coming Olympian. At the tender age of 25, he’s already got a string of accolades under his belt and, judging by his recent rankings, there’s a lot more where that came from.

The Olympics and World Championships are in his sights, but his next big hurdle is set to be the World Road Running Championship in Latvia this October.

When he’s not eating up the hard yards, Ed loves hanging out at the beach with his mates, Rock n’ Roll music, and his faithful pooch.

WATCH: All the greats love a good run…

How Ed Got Into Running

Like so many of us, Ed was forced to get running in his school days. Unlike so many of us, he actually loved it…

“I started running in Year 6 when I first made the cross country team, I had always loved running but that gave me the purpose to begin training… it’s something I wanted to get better at and every year I kept improving.” Ed Goddard

Ed’s Biggest Running Achievements

Ed’s career is off to a flying start and, while we can’t imagine it was easy to pick his favourite moments from an illustrious lineup, he did his very best:

“Running for Australia is always a highligh. I’ve been blessed to run all across the world in some amazing places, including when I got my highest placing yet: 4th at World University Games in Italy.” Ed Goddard

Here’s Ed in full flow. Image: Athletics NSW

The Highs & Lows Of Ed’s Career So Far

The highs, says Ed, are everywhere:

“Highs in running are plentiful… keeping fit and healthy being my job is a dream come true! I’m lucky that every single day I get to train in amazing places around Sydney… I’d say travel with racing is a high, and so are the endorphins you get after every run.” Ed Goddard

The lows are much less frequent but, sadly, much more intense:

“The lows are basically injuries… but if you want to dive deeper, lows can also be those moments where you give all you’ve got to achieve a goal… and fall short, but that’s life!” Ed Goddard

The highs are pretty obvious… its those pesky injuries you need to watch out for. Image: Strava

Your Running FAQs, Answered By A Pro

What Should You Eat Before Running?

Ed reminds us of the age-old maxim when it comes to good nutrition, “food is fuel”:

“I have oats or porridge every morning before training and racing. Eating before you run is like putting petrol in a race car: it’s a necessity. There are lots of good options but anything easy to digest and sustaining is win! Getting in protein after runs is as important too.” Ed Goddard

What Are The Benefits of Running On Your Body?

This one might not come as a surprise, but it’s always good to hear it from the horse’s mouth… and this is one pretty talented horse we’re dealing with:

There are so many amazing benefits for your body, both mentally and physically. From a physical perspective it improves your cardiovascular health – making your heart and lungs stronger – and is a great way to keep your muscles fit. From a mental health perspective it helps clear your mind. Most of my best friends are through running too so it’s a great way to be social and hang out with mates which is amazing for both mind and body.” Ed Goddard

How To Prevent And Get Rid Of A Stitch When Running?

Sadly, it seems there may be no silver bullet for the ever-annoying stitch, but Ed does have some handy insights:

Stretching and warming up before running helps. But if you are experiencing a stitch while on the run, I recommend taking deeper breaths and trying not to worry about it and it’ll probably go away quick! You can always stretch it out a bit while running too. Ed Goddard

There’s no two ways about it… stitches suck. Image: Healthy Kids

How To Start Running Again After Some Time Off?

Sometimes, getting back into your favourite sport can be just as hard, if not harder, than getting started in the first place. Ed’s advice is to go gently…

“Ease into it. There’s no pressure to run a certain distance or pace. Even if you are a seasoned runner, pushing yourself past a healthy limit is unsafe. Set a pace where you can have a conversation without breathlessness and slowly increase your fitness from there. When you are restarting muscle memory does kick back in after a few runs, so allow yourself time for that to happen. Don’t stress it — enjoy the process!” Ed Goddard

What Shoes Should You Wear When Running?

The right clothing is incredibly important when running as you need your body to hold up over those medium and long distances. Top of this list is good footwear, about which he’s clearly very passionate…

“Invest in quality shoes. Wearing the wrong type of shoe makes you more likely to have an injury, and wearing ones that have been professionally fitted and that offer your foot stability and comfort is important. The new Asics Gel-Kayano’s are a fantastic option, and there’s a reason Asics has been Australia’s most popular running shoe since 1991. The GEL-KAYANO™ 30 features brand new adaptive technology that offers extra support, [it also] has an integrated design that works with the body to provide optimum stability and enhanced comfort when you need it most.” Ed Goddard

Final Thoughts

So lace up those shoes, embrace the highs, conquer the lows, and let Ed Goddard’s wisdom guide your every stride. Remember, whether you’re sprinting towards goals or jogging through life’s challenges, with the right mindset and a killer pair of shoes, you’re always one step closer to success. Happy running!