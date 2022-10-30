Paris Masters 2022 Prize Money: How Much Will The Winner Earn?

The Rolex Paris Masters 2022 is well underway in Bercy, Paris and is the final tournament on the ATP Tour before the season-ending and extremely prestigious, ATP Finals. It also, naturally, offers the best men’s tennis players in the world the chance to add to their prize money winnings. But how much does the winner of the Paris Masters earn?

Paris Masters 2022 Prize Money

The total prize money purse on offer at the 2022 Paris Masters stands at €5,415,410/US5,351,778/AU$8,369,095 (conversions correct at time of publishing). This represents a huge 108% increase over the prize money on offer at the 2021 Paris Masters.

The winner of the 2022 Paris Masters singles tournament will walk away with €836,355/US$826,536/AU$1,292,503, a 149% increase over 2021’s winning prize money.

Whichever duo wins the men’s doubles will pocket €282,960/US$279,663/AU$437,212, between them a 304% increase over 2021.

The global pandemic is the reason for the lower prize money pools in previous years, but now that things are pretty much back to normal, the serious prize money has returned.

2022 Paris Masters Prize Money Breakdown

Men’s Singles

Placement Euro USD AUD Winner €836,355 $826,536 $1,292,503 Runner-up €456,720 $451,358 $705,696 Semi-final €249,740 $246,830 $385,898 Quarter-final €136,225 $134,638 $210,494 Round 3 €72,865 $72,016 $112,591 Round 2 €39,070 $38,614 $60,371 Round 1 €21,650 $21,397 $33,468 Conversions correct at time of publishing



What is the 2022 Paris Masters?

The Rolex Paris Masters is an annual tournament for male professional tennis players that is part of the ATP 1000 tour. It is held in Paris, France, in the neighbourhood of Bercy, and played indoors at the AccorHotels Arena. It is commonly referred to as the Paris Indoor tournament, since the other major tennis tournament held in Paris; the French Open, is played outside.

The Paris Masters is the final tennis tournament before the season-ending ATP Finals, which is often referred to as the fifth Grand Slam, owing to the fact it offers professional tennis players the chance to earn some valuable ranking points for winning.

Rolex has been the main sponsor of the Paris Masters since 2017, taking over from French International banking group, BNP Paribas.

When is the 2022 Paris Masters?

The 2022 Rolex Paris Masters kicked off on October 31 2022 and will run until November 6 2022.

Who won the 2021 Paris Masters?

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 Paris Masters Trophy. Image: novakdjokovic.com

Novak Djokovic won 2021 Paris Masters, beating Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic is currently the only player to have successfully defended the title, winning in consecutive years from 2013-2015. He’ll be hoping to defend it once again in 2022.

Who is playing in the 2022 Paris Masters?

World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 Paris Masters. Image: Tennis Majors

Following the qualification rounds, 64 spots were available. Some men’s singles players, including Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and number 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz automatically advanced to the round of 32 thanks to a Bye.

Players are separated into two blocks of 32 players and in 2022, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been drawn in the same block of 32. This means they could both end up going to head-to-head in a semi-final, if they both win all their matches.

Roger Federer isn’t playing at the Paris Masters, after he officially retired from the sport at The Laver Cup in September 2022.

How to watch the 2022 Paris Masters in Australia

All matches of the 2022 Paris Masters are available to stream live on Kayo Sports in Australia.