Who is Carlos Alcaraz? The Number 1 Tennis Player on the Planet

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish professional tennis player, currently ranked number 1 in the world, at just the spritely age of 19. He has gone from being a relative unknown in the world of tennis, and risen to world number 1 in span of just two years.

But how did he do it? And why are people referring to him as the next Roger Federer?

Read this guide to find out more about Carlos Alcaraz’s professional career, girlfriend and more.

Carlos Alcarez Quick Facts

Name: Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

Age: 19

DoB: 5 May 2003

Nationality: Spanish

Birthplace: El Palmar, Murcia, Spain

Height: 6 feet 1 inch / 185 cm

Weight: 11 st 7 lbs / 74 kg

Ranking: 1

Plays: Right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Prize Money: $9,133,865 (AU $14,574,077)

Instagram: @carlitosalcarazz

Who is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is a Spanish professional tennis player, currently ranked No.1 in the world in men’s singles.

With a win in September at the 2022 US Open, he became the youngest ever world No.1 at 19 years old and the only male teenager to achieve this rank in the Open Era.

In total, he has already won six Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour singles titles, and by the looks of things, he has plenty more to come.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Early Life

Carlos Alcaraz was born in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain on 5 May 2003. He started playing tennis at only four years old, influenced by his father who was once ranked in Spain’s Top 40. He also has three brothers, but little is known about them.

He started playing at his father’s tennis academy, before moving to be coached by former men’s No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2018. Ferrero is still Alcaraz’s coach, and has undoubtedly played a huge role in his early success.

He has listed his heroes as fellow Spaniard and tennis legend, Rafael Nadal and his long-time rival Roger Federer. Not bad players to model your game around!

Carlos Alcaraz’s Professional Career

Growing up idolising Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz would defeat him at the Madrid Open in 2022. Image: @Tennis.com

In 2018, the same year he joined up with Ferrero, Carlos Alcaraz turned pro, age 15. He played his first ATP event in 2020 in Rio De Janeiro. Little did he know within 2 years, he would be the world No. 1.

Age 17, Alcaraz qualified for the 2021 Australian Open, making him the youngest participant in that year’s men’s singles. He was eliminated in the second round but showed great potential at such a young age.

Shortly after entering the top 100, Alcaraz won his first ATP singles event, defeating Richard Gasquet to claim the 2021 Croatia Open Umag. Later that year he also reached the quarter final of the US Open, when an unexpected leg injury forced him to retire.

In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz racked up wins in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid, making his record in finals 5-0. At the Madrid Open, a day after his 19th birthday, he defeated his hero Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final, becoming the first teenager to ever defeat him on clay. Alcaraz also defeated world No. 1 and top seed at the time, Novak Djokovic at the same tournament. What a beast.

In July, he reached the final of the Hamburg Open, but lost to Italian Lorenzo Musetti and in the process, lost his perfect finals record.

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2022 US Open Victory

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest world number one upon winning the 2022 US Open. Image: Getty

Regardless, Alcaraz’s string of strong results stood him in good stead for the 2022 US Open. Entering the tournament ranked No.3, he reached the fourth round without dropping a single set.

In the quarter-final, Alcaraz and opponent, Jannik Sinner played for five hours and 15 minutes, the second longest match and the latest finish (2:50am local time) in US Open history.

In the US Open final, Alcaraz squared up against world number 5, Caspar Ruud. Whoever won the match would go on to become world number one. Alcaraz defeated Ruud, 4-6, 6-2, 6-7, 3-6, to become the youngest ever men’s singles world No. 1.

Alongside Daniil Medvedev, he is only the second player since 2003 not included in tennis’ ‘Big Four’ to reach the top of the rankings. The ‘Big Four’ includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Playing Style

Image: @carlitosalcarazz

Carlos Alvarez has a very aggressive baseline playing style; he looks to move to the net to win points, with his forehand being his most reliable shot. These traits have earned him comparisons to tennis great, such as Roger Federer.

Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero once said of the young star:

“The style of Alcaraz is closer to Federer’s game style than any other of the top three… his ability to move from behind to inside the baseline so fast is a Roger style, 100 percent.”

His incredible physical abilities have also earned him comparisons to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray has confirmed this, singing Carlos’ praises, “Alcaraz is unbelievable strong.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend

Carlos Alcarez tends to keep his private life a secret, including his rumoured relationship with Maria Gonzalez Gimenez (right).

Carlos Alcaraz is not only winning on the court but off it too. He is rumoured to be dating Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, a fellow tennis player from Spain. She plays for Murcia Club de Tenis, near to where Alcaraz was born.

Although there have been a few Instagram photos of the pair, neither have formally announced a relationship, opting to keep it out of the public eye.

Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth

Before the 2022 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz was believed to have a net worth between $2-$5 million. But, since his US$2.6 million prize money from the US Open, combined with the raft of sponsorship deals he is now likely to rack up, we expect this figure to increase a huge amount in the coming months.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Endorsements

Carlos Alcaraz is sponsored by Nike for his clothing and shoes and French company Babolat for his racquets.

He is also a brand ambassador for high end brands Rolex and BMW.

Having achieved all this at only 19 years old, just how far can this young man go?