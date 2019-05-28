Choosing The Right Sneakers

When choosing a sneaker to go with your suit it’s critical to consider colours and material. The most versatile suit sneakers are usually the most muted ones. This is because the casual suited look is intended to exude effortless style rather than gain attention through loud colours. As such, we recommend you leave the serious neon marathon runners out of your suit wardrobe. Instead opt for casual sneakers which are more lifestyle focused than performance focused. Leather is always a no brainer.

Colours that normally work well for suits are:

You can also try brighter colours like red, green and yellow but caution must be exercised as these kind of sneakers need careful consideration with the suit colour. You don’t want to look like a gelato.