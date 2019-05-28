Suits with sneakers. It’s a concept which still escapes many men today who believe that formal and casual should never mix. Well we’re here to tell you that the two can indeed play nice together, if you get the stylish formula right.
Choosing The Right Sneakers
When choosing a sneaker to go with your suit it’s critical to consider colours and material. The most versatile suit sneakers are usually the most muted ones. This is because the casual suited look is intended to exude effortless style rather than gain attention through loud colours. As such, we recommend you leave the serious neon marathon runners out of your suit wardrobe. Instead opt for casual sneakers which are more lifestyle focused than performance focused. Leather is always a no brainer.
Colours that normally work well for suits are:
You can also try brighter colours like red, green and yellow but caution must be exercised as these kind of sneakers need careful consideration with the suit colour. You don’t want to look like a gelato.
Choosing The Right Suit
It’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole when talking about suit and sneaker pairings so the easiest rule to remember is this: no sneakers with tuxedos. Tuxedos are reserved for cocktails only so only attempt this combo with suits. The right suit again plays into colour and contrast.
We’ve also got a more comprehensive guide on How To Wear Sneakers With A Suit but if you’re confident enough, check out the best sneakers to rock with a suit in our selection.