Who would have ever thought that when Kermit the Frog sang “it’s not easy being green”, he was predicting how green sneakers would feel in the 21st century. White sneakers have been the colour of choice for everyday kicks for some time now, and you honestly can’t leave the house these days without seeing people sporting a pair of them.

And don’t get us wrong, we love white sneakers; they’re popular for a reason with their versatility and minimalistic cool factor… but we also agree with Kermit: green is beautiful. A green sneaker can really shake up your look and give you the streetwear style credentials a white sneaker never could.

If you’re still unsure about rocking a pair of green sneakers, don’t forget there are so many different shades of green. A deep shade of green such as khaki or forest green is very subtle and versatile, perfect for those a little apprehensive of wearing a sneaker that’s not white. But there are also awesome, vibrant shades of green, guaranteed to make you stand out from the crowd because you’re so cool and bold for repping them.

So, what are you waiting for? We’ve rounded up the very best green sneakers on the market, that will take your wardrobe to the next level. Trust us, once you dive in and get your first pair of green sneakers, you’ll never look back.

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 15 Cariuma Brazilian footwear brand Cariuma has quickly become one of the hottest names around. Not only do their shoes look great and mimic on-trend styles, but the production process used is incredibly sustainable. Recycled materials are used wherever possible, and other materials such as bamboo are also included. Better still, they're incredibly comfortable to wear and come in a range of colours.



The OCA Low is Cariuma's signature shoe and can be had in a beautiful shade of emerald green. The shoes are made from predominantly canvas and feature lightweight cushion technology for comfort. With these awesome green sneakers, you can be assured of the utmost quality. Shop Now

2 of 15 Tropicfeel Created to fill a gap of versatility present within the men's sneaker market, Tropicfeel is dedicated to creating travel gear that is lightweight and sustainable, and above all can be worn for almost any and every situation or adventure.



The Canyon is an all-terrain sneaker; it's waterproof and features the same benefits of aqua shoes, sports shoes, and hiking boots, all in the one sneaker. Did we mention it's also incredibly stylish? Well, it is, especially in this sage green hue. Say hello to ultimate style, function, and comfort. Shop Now

3 of 15 Casca If you're after a green sneaker but your top priority is comfort, Casca is a brand you can't ignore. All of Casca's footwear is designed with orthotic experts and are constructed with a triple-thick cushioning with Everest-grade rubber, to ensure premium comfort and long wearability.



Casca believes that every foot is more unique than a fingerprint, which is why they launched Smartfit, in 2020. What is Smartfit, you ask? Made to order custom insoles tailored to your exact foot measurements, to provide optimal cushioning and arch support.



Casca's Avro Knit, especially when you upgrade them with a Smartfit insole, will keep your feet feeling happy, supported, and ever so comfortable. Oh, and did we mention the added bonus? The Avro Utility sneaker is ridiculously stylish with its gorgeous, versatile khaki green colour. Shop Now

4 of 15 Allbirds New Zealand-American company, Allbirds is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear made from sustainable resources, but that doesn't mean that Allbirds' sneakers don't deliver in the comfort department.



The Tree Runners are made from renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits; the body of the shoe is crafted from eucalyptus tree fibres for breathability, and the insoles are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you're wearing these sneakers.



The lightweight and breezy Tree Runners are also flexible and will conform to your movements while you're standing or moving on your feet for long hours. Plus, they're machine washable, meaning they're easy to clean even if you wear these sneakers all day, every day; which you will because they're so comfortable. Shop Now

5 of 15 Duke & Dexter 'Buy once and buy right' is the powerful mantra Duke & Dexter employ when creating their shoes. Over the past four years, the London footwear label has expanded globally and is beloved for its shoes that are handmade in England.



The Ritchie sneaker is perfect for those a tad apprehensive about adding a green sneaker to their wardrobe, as the sneaker is mainly white but features pine green Italian suede accents. Built for supreme comfort with Duke & Dexter's custom-designed sole, The Ritchie is designed for all-day walking or downtime wear, and are exceptionally high-quality & stylish. These cool sneakers will keep your feet feeling cosy and looking good. Shop Now

6 of 15 Everlane Everlane is all about sustainable and ethIcally made fashion. The company scours the globe looking for the best factories to produce its clothes, and ensures workers get paid a fair wage – you can even see a breakdown of the cost of production vs the price they charge.



Everlane sneakers are available in both laced and slip-on versions. The designs are new and lightweight, with the materials used being durable and ecologically sustainable, including uppers made from organic cotton and outsoles made with natural rubber.



Every pair of Everlane sneakers is machine washable, and still, they are known for lasting across several seasons. This awesome slip-on sneaker in a demure shade of green, Everlane has fittingly called 'Eucalyptus', can be easily put on to add effortless style to your outfits. Shop Now

7 of 15 Coach Luxury fashion house Coach is known for its quality crafted modern luxury accessories – namely handbags and wallets – but their range of shoes is no exception. Coach’s Citysole Court sneaker oozes effortless New York style and is made with proprietary Coach Citysole technology for maximum comfort and flexibility.



Based on traditional basketball shoes, the sneaker is fashion meets function; crafted with luxurious green leather, suede, and breathable fabric, the Court sneaker will give you an elevated look as well as all-day support with shock-absorbing cushion pods in the heel. If you're after a more ostentatious green sneaker, Coach is the way to go. Shop Now

8 of 15 Koio American-run footwear brand Koio produces its entire range of sneakers and boots by hand in Italy, as a commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Every pair has been designed to be the perfect accessory for transitioning from day to night, with silhouettes and colours being carefully curated.



If green is your thing then Koio has this pair of Capri sneakers that are well worth your consideration. Available in a muted sage green colour that's both unique but also easy to wear with just about anything, the Capri is crafted with Italian suede, lined with soft Italian leather and are set on a durable rubber outsole. Finished with hand-painted edges, the Capri is ridiculously stylish but also comfortable. Shop Now

9 of 15 AllSaints British fashion retailer, AllSaints, was founded in 1994 and has quickly become a globally known brand. This is namely because of their iconic biker jacket, but also because the brand operates with a culture of innovation and design with an independent spirit that is ingrained into all of their high-quality clothes, footwear, and accessories.



The Sheer Trainers from AllSaints are crafted in a handsome khaki suede with a contrasting rubber sole, and have a vintage-inspired design. Made in the UK, these green sneakers will become a staple in your wardrobe, as the shade of khaki is so versatile, you could pair these with any outfit. Shop Now

10 of 15 On Running On Running, well known for its running sneakers and its technology, CloudTec (designed specifically for running) have the perfect sneaker for the active and adventurous gentlemen out there who love a good green shoe.



The Cloud Waterproof, has all the CloudTec features On Running is famous for: a highly adaptive sole that reduces muscle fatigue and lowers your heart rate thanks to its multi-directional cushioning that ensures that your feet feel supported but never restricted, insoles with fantastic arch support, and low laces to reduce the chance of shin splints.



They're also, as their name suggests, completely waterproof; perfect for urban (or rural) adventures in any and all conditions. Oh, and of course, they are in a fantastic shade of forest green! Shop Now

11 of 15 Scarosso Italian brand, Scarosso, produces premium handcrafted footwear made in Italy, and are renowned for cutting out the middlemen and selling them at post-luxury prices. Offering a modern take on men's high-end footwear and accessories, Scarosso combines traditional techniques with creativity and innovation to craft timeless pieces that are uncompromised in their construction.



The Peter Green Suede sneaker is handmade in Italy and has a clean-cut yet lively style. Featuring soft suede leather uppers with smooth leather details, and an off-white rubber outsole for a striking contrast, the Peter sneaker is a refined green shoe that'll elevate your entire wardrobe. Shop Now

12 of 15 Camper For over forty years, Camper has looked to technology to engineer footwear that'll provide the wearer with the most comfortable shoe that'll keep your feet healthy and supported. Their huge range of sneakers, all provide advanced everyday performance in terms of mobility.



The Runner weighs in at just 500 grams a pair, thanks to EVA technology, so these are a lightweight sneaker that'll make you feel like you're going barefoot. With Camper's signature OrthoLite insole for cushioning and support and decked out in a green leather upper, this is a seriously cool pair of sneakers. Shop Now

13 of 15 Oliver Cabell Oliver Cabell was only founded in 2016 but has quickly become one of the biggest names in footwear. The brainchild of a single entrepreneur, Oliver Cabell is a brand that provides a luxury product but without the luxury price tag, thanks to its strong relationships with trusted suppliers.



The Low 1 is the sneaker that has catapulted Oliver Cabell into the style-focused minds of guys everywhere thanks to its combination of excellent build quality, gorgeous silhouette, and use of premium materials.



Seen here in a green and black (which we're actually starting to prefer over the classic white), the Low 1 is hand-stitched in Marche, Italy, which is also where the full-grain calfskin leather used for the upper is sourced from. A Margom sole – a brand of leather cup sole that is glued and stitched to the upper – completes the look. For luxury, minimalist sneakers, Oliver Cabell is one of the very best. Shop Now

14 of 15 Cole Haan Looking for a bold pair of green sneakers that'll turn heads? Cole Haan is the brand for you. The Zerogrand Runner features vibrant 'green ash' and bold 'pine grove' green colours, accented with burgundy and orange. The result is an awesome shoe that'll definitely make you the King of cool. But you'll also be comfortable in these impressive kicks.



The Zerogrand Runner has extreme cushioning that was inspired by walking on the moon, and features smart engineering that allows the sneakers to mimic your foot's natural movement, meaning you can move smoothly with less fatigue.



Lightweight with rubber outsoles, and mesh uppers for breathability and incredible comfort, these sneakers will make people green with envy. Shop Now