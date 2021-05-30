Who would have ever thought that when Kermit the Frog sang “it’s not easy being green”, he was predicting how green sneakers would feel in the 21st century. White sneakers have been the colour of choice for everyday kicks for some time now, and you honestly can’t leave the house these days without seeing people sporting a pair of them.
And don’t get us wrong, we love white sneakers; they’re popular for a reason with their versatility and minimalistic cool factor… but we also agree with Kermit: green is beautiful. A green sneaker can really shake up your look and give you the streetwear style credentials a white sneaker never could.
If you’re still unsure about rocking a pair of green sneakers, don’t forget there are so many different shades of green. A deep shade of green such as khaki or forest green is very subtle and versatile, perfect for those a little apprehensive of wearing a sneaker that’s not white. But there are also awesome, vibrant shades of green, guaranteed to make you stand out from the crowd because you’re so cool and bold for repping them.
So, what are you waiting for? We’ve rounded up the very best green sneakers on the market, that will take your wardrobe to the next level. Trust us, once you dive in and get your first pair of green sneakers, you’ll never look back.
Read Next
Cariuma
The OCA Low is Cariuma's signature shoe and can be had in a beautiful shade of emerald green. The shoes are made from predominantly canvas and feature lightweight cushion technology for comfort. With these awesome green sneakers, you can be assured of the utmost quality.
Tropicfeel
The Canyon is an all-terrain sneaker; it's waterproof and features the same benefits of aqua shoes, sports shoes, and hiking boots, all in the one sneaker. Did we mention it's also incredibly stylish? Well, it is, especially in this sage green hue. Say hello to ultimate style, function, and comfort.
Casca
Casca believes that every foot is more unique than a fingerprint, which is why they launched Smartfit, in 2020. What is Smartfit, you ask? Made to order custom insoles tailored to your exact foot measurements, to provide optimal cushioning and arch support.
Casca's Avro Knit, especially when you upgrade them with a Smartfit insole, will keep your feet feeling happy, supported, and ever so comfortable. Oh, and did we mention the added bonus? The Avro Utility sneaker is ridiculously stylish with its gorgeous, versatile khaki green colour.
Allbirds
The Tree Runners are made from renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits; the body of the shoe is crafted from eucalyptus tree fibres for breathability, and the insoles are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you're wearing these sneakers.
The lightweight and breezy Tree Runners are also flexible and will conform to your movements while you're standing or moving on your feet for long hours. Plus, they're machine washable, meaning they're easy to clean even if you wear these sneakers all day, every day; which you will because they're so comfortable.
Duke & Dexter
The Ritchie sneaker is perfect for those a tad apprehensive about adding a green sneaker to their wardrobe, as the sneaker is mainly white but features pine green Italian suede accents. Built for supreme comfort with Duke & Dexter's custom-designed sole, The Ritchie is designed for all-day walking or downtime wear, and are exceptionally high-quality & stylish. These cool sneakers will keep your feet feeling cosy and looking good.
Everlane
Everlane sneakers are available in both laced and slip-on versions. The designs are new and lightweight, with the materials used being durable and ecologically sustainable, including uppers made from organic cotton and outsoles made with natural rubber.
Every pair of Everlane sneakers is machine washable, and still, they are known for lasting across several seasons. This awesome slip-on sneaker in a demure shade of green, Everlane has fittingly called 'Eucalyptus', can be easily put on to add effortless style to your outfits.
Coach
Based on traditional basketball shoes, the sneaker is fashion meets function; crafted with luxurious green leather, suede, and breathable fabric, the Court sneaker will give you an elevated look as well as all-day support with shock-absorbing cushion pods in the heel. If you're after a more ostentatious green sneaker, Coach is the way to go.
Koio
If green is your thing then Koio has this pair of Capri sneakers that are well worth your consideration. Available in a muted sage green colour that's both unique but also easy to wear with just about anything, the Capri is crafted with Italian suede, lined with soft Italian leather and are set on a durable rubber outsole. Finished with hand-painted edges, the Capri is ridiculously stylish but also comfortable.
AllSaints
The Sheer Trainers from AllSaints are crafted in a handsome khaki suede with a contrasting rubber sole, and have a vintage-inspired design. Made in the UK, these green sneakers will become a staple in your wardrobe, as the shade of khaki is so versatile, you could pair these with any outfit.
On Running
The Cloud Waterproof, has all the CloudTec features On Running is famous for: a highly adaptive sole that reduces muscle fatigue and lowers your heart rate thanks to its multi-directional cushioning that ensures that your feet feel supported but never restricted, insoles with fantastic arch support, and low laces to reduce the chance of shin splints.
They're also, as their name suggests, completely waterproof; perfect for urban (or rural) adventures in any and all conditions. Oh, and of course, they are in a fantastic shade of forest green!
Scarosso
The Peter Green Suede sneaker is handmade in Italy and has a clean-cut yet lively style. Featuring soft suede leather uppers with smooth leather details, and an off-white rubber outsole for a striking contrast, the Peter sneaker is a refined green shoe that'll elevate your entire wardrobe.
Camper
The Runner weighs in at just 500 grams a pair, thanks to EVA technology, so these are a lightweight sneaker that'll make you feel like you're going barefoot. With Camper's signature OrthoLite insole for cushioning and support and decked out in a green leather upper, this is a seriously cool pair of sneakers.
Oliver Cabell
The Low 1 is the sneaker that has catapulted Oliver Cabell into the style-focused minds of guys everywhere thanks to its combination of excellent build quality, gorgeous silhouette, and use of premium materials.
Seen here in a green and black (which we're actually starting to prefer over the classic white), the Low 1 is hand-stitched in Marche, Italy, which is also where the full-grain calfskin leather used for the upper is sourced from. A Margom sole – a brand of leather cup sole that is glued and stitched to the upper – completes the look. For luxury, minimalist sneakers, Oliver Cabell is one of the very best.
Cole Haan
The Zerogrand Runner has extreme cushioning that was inspired by walking on the moon, and features smart engineering that allows the sneakers to mimic your foot's natural movement, meaning you can move smoothly with less fatigue.
Lightweight with rubber outsoles, and mesh uppers for breathability and incredible comfort, these sneakers will make people green with envy.
Athletic Propulsion Lab
The Techloom Breeze sneaker is in a calming, understated sea-green and has a Techloom high elastic stretch upper that moves with your feet. It also features APL's signature lightweight Propellium midsole that provides superior comfort and durable structural integrity, that lasts longer than conventional EVA midsoles. With a classic silhouette and design, this green sneaker will never go out of style.