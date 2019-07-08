Whether it’s white sneakers, grey sneakers or black sneakers, the casual sneaker is the staple item of every man’s wardrobe. In a world where sneaker heads queue and resell the hottest sneakers at exorbitant prices, getting your hands on a stylish pair is easier said than done. If you want to add a stylish touch to your look without breaking the bank then we’ve got the answer for you.

Welcome to ten of the cheapest sneakers you can get your hands on right now that will actually add style and character to any man’s personal look. But first, a quick crash course in how to style these bad boys.

Sneaker Types Defined

Before we get into colours it’s important to know the difference between sneaker designs. Whilst minimalist design sneakers can go with almost any outfit, the same can’t be said for running shoes. The last thing you want to see is one of these paired with a casual suit so pay attention if you want the right look.

Basic Sneakers

These are your Converse, Vans, etc., types. Sometimes they come in leather, but they’re typically found in canvas and in basic colours. On the whole they’re generally affordable and easy to wear / clean.

Refined Luxury Sneakers

They might bear a resemblance to the basic sneakers, but they’re more expensive and often made from suede or leather by brands like Tom Ford, Lanvin & Saint Laurent. These are not something you take to a music festival.

Classic Sports Sneakers

Think Nike Air Max 90, Reebok Pump, Asics, Tiger and other forms of old school sport greatness. What was once ready for the track and field is now kept safely in a shoe collection at home.

Current Sport Sneakers

Again, these are your Nike, Adidas and Puma brands, but with modern styling and shapes.

High-fashion Sneakers

These are the work of brands like Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Maison Martin Margiela, Diemme and even Giuseppe Zanotti. They’re loud and designed to be noticed.

High Tech Sneakers

This special group may not be universally recognised yet, but I hear by dub it “High Tech.” This is the category for the likes of Rick Owens and other designers who are really pushing the limits of sneaker design.

Picking The Right Sneaker Colours

Picking the right sneakers ultimately comes down to the outfit you’re wearing. A general rule of thumb is that the most versatile suit sneakers are usually the most muted ones. This is especially the case for suits which is often best paired with:

Quality Of Cheaper Sneakers

We’ve covered the topic in the past on the difference between a $100 and $1,000 sneaker. According to experts we spoke to, the difference you’ll find often come down to:

Use of expensive high grade leathers – pebble leather which doesn’t crack as much over time

Thicker leather – this ensures the shoe retains its shape and looks newer for longer

Tumbled leather – some mid-range shoe brands use this to achieve a balance between quality and affordability

Cheaper leathers often employ lower quality EVAs in the midsole and use cheaper materials in the upper construction. The degree of quality m,ay vary from brand to brand but the take away from this is that if you’re after a pair of casual shoes for daily duties, a cheap pair will do you just fine.

