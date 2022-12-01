Braun’s New Shaver Is Everything A Man Needs: Efficient, Gentle, Tough & Versatile

The following article was produced in partnership with Braun.

For over a century, Braun has been pushing the boundaries when it comes to innovative product design. The German firm’s humanistic approach to design and focus on ‘less, but better’ has inspired designers and companies around the world – it’s not an overstatement to say that Braun has had more of an impact on modern industrial design than any other company.

While Braun makes all sorts of gadgets and appliances, there’s one product they’re known for better than any other: electric razors. Indeed, Braun has been responsible for many of the most important developments in electric razor technology, such as the first foil and dual-head razors as well as the first self-cleaning electric razor. In short, they know their stuff.

Now, in 2022, Braun remains on top of the razor game with the Series 9 Pro Shaver, the world’s most efficient electric razor and a must-have for any man who demands the best… And an ideal Christmas present for the man in your life.

One man who takes his grooming routine very seriously is James Magnussen. The former Olympic swimmer (who was the fastest swimmer in the world for 5 consecutive years) is no stranger to the benefits of being sleek and aerodynamic – but when it comes to shaving your face, not just any electric razor will do.

“When you’re as active as I am, you need an electric razor that’s efficient, easy to use and gives you a nice close shave without having to spend too much time in front of the mirror. That’s why I love the Series 9 Pro.” James Magnussen

The Braun Series 9 Pro – the brand’s top-of-the-line product – is the world’s most efficient electric razor and it really is a game-changer when it comes to your morning grooming ritual. It’s absolutely jam-packed full of features, so let’s run through them.

Former Olympic swimmer, James Magnussen

Braun’s best shave, reinvented

First up, let’s talk about its shaving head. The Series 9 Pro boasts 5 synchronised shaving elements that work together to capture more hair, while being exceptionally gentle on your face, no matter if you’ve got a 1-, 3-, or 7-day beard. The large foils have plenty of surface area to speed up your shave, while the innovative ProLift Trimmer in the centre of the element gently lifts and cuts longer, tougher hairs. It’s also got a trimmer on the back for cleaning up your edges.

It’s 100% made in Germany and features an ergonomic design that makes it easy to guide the razor across every contour of your face. There’s no fiddliness or risk of cutting yourself.

More efficient & gentle

That’s why the Braun Series 9 Pro is so good. Because you can shave so quickly without irritating your skin no matter how much stubble you’re rocking, you solve the biggest problem all men have when shaving: not being able to trust your razor. The Series 9 Pro gives you a quick, gentle close shave every time.

“Use the Series 9 Pro Shaver to keep your neck clean-shaven when you are rocking face stubble or a beard. This keeps things looking neat and tidy and accentuates the jawline!” James Magnussen

Refreshing

It’s not just efficient and trustworthy but versatile, too. Another useful feature of the Series 9 Pro is that it’s suitable to use for both wet and dry shaving. Whether you prefer shaving dry or with water, foam, gel or even in the shower – you’ve got both the flexibility and capability to shave however you like. Being waterproof, it’s also a cinch to clean.

For a shaver like new

Speaking of cleaning, it also comes with a 5-in-1 SmartCare Center that keeps your shaver hygienically clean and performing like new, every day. The SmartCare Center is easy to use, extends the life of the razor and prevents skin irritation by providing a super deep clean.

One of the best features of the Series 9 Pro has got to be its battery. The Series 9 Pro’s powerful Li-Ion battery lasts for 60 minutes of continuous use and includes a 5-minute quick charge option. The Series 9 Pro is also available with Braun’s first-ever PowerCase, a charging shaver case that not only protects your razor but adds 50% runtime and can provide up to 6 weeks of shaving without a recharge – making it perfect for travelling.

“I’m always on the go so the Series 9 Pro’s long runtime and PowerCase make it an essential part of my grooming routine, no matter where I am.” James Magnussen

The electric razor par excellence

Braun’s Series 9 Pro Shaver: the world’s most efficient electric razor and a must-have for any man who demands the best. And there’s no better time to get one for yourself or the man in your life: during this hectic summer holiday season, where there are plenty of events that demand you look your clean-shaven best, you need a razor that can keep up with you. That’s why the Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver is the ideal Christmas gift.

Find out more about the Braun Series 9 Pro electric razor and add it to your Christmas gift list here.