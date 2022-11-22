5 Brutal Truths No Aussie Man Can Ever Escape

The following article was produced in partnership with Brutal Truth.

Saying, “how’s it going?” to anyone you meet and not being able to eat potato wedges without a side of sour cream and sweet chilli sauce, are just some of the truths all Aussie men live by in their everyday life. But what about when it comes to skincare and looking after yourself?

Most blokes will likely tell you they either don’t have any sort of grooming routine, or they just use a shaving cream and aftershave balm every other week. Well, we’re here to tell you that it needs to change, as a proper grooming routine will not only work wonders for you in your current state but will help you stay looking your damn finest into later life.

Fortunately, Australian men’s skincare brand Brutal Truth knows this all too well and has developed a range of simple, affordable and effective products that men can use on a daily basis.

But just how can they help? Read on to find out.

Nobody’s ugly, just broke

Often used when referring to celebrity ‘glow-ups’ and the fact the rich and famous spend money on surgery, even though they were never ‘ugly’ beforehand, this is a harsh truth that is actually a backhanded compliment.

Fortunately, with Brutal Truth, you can ensure you look your best without having to spend a huge amount of money. The company uses native Australian ingredients and is vegan-friendly, so you know you’re not going to put anything on your face that shouldn’t be there. Best of all, Brutal Truth skincare is accessible to all Australian men, being available in Woolworths and Coles supermarkets around the country.

People will always look better on Instagram than in real life

This one shouldn’t come as a shock. Ever since the introduction of Instagram and photography filters, people have been going out of their way to edit their pictures to give off the illusion their life is amazing and that they look perfect 24/7. But the wise ones among us know it’s all bulls**t.

You can look just as good in real life as you do on Instagram, however, by stocking your bathroom cabinet with the Brutal Truth product range. The company’s foaming facial cleanser, for example, uses natural native ingredients including Kakadu plum and tea tree oil to help remove impurities from your skin and leave you looking fresh, energised and cleansed.

Sunburn isn’t sexy

And it hurts like hell, which is why you need to wear an SPF on a daily basis. Even if the sun isn’t shining, UV rays are still lingering around just waiting to damage your skin. To help combat the effects of UV, start each day with the Brutal Truth moisturiser with SPF. Not only does the moisturising component keep your skin hydrated, but the SPF works to defend your skin. It’s a win-win.

Men are simple creatures

At least, that’s the excuse we like to hand out every now and then. But simple really can be good, especially when it comes to showering. Having multiple bottles of shampoos, body washes and any other products you want to use on your body clogging up space in your shower can be cumbersome. But you can replace all of them with the Brutal Truth 3-in-1 body, face and hair wash.

Formulated using natural Australian ingredients, Aloe Vera and essential oils, you’ll step out of the shower feeling like a totally new man with the assurance that every inch and crevice of you is clean and fresh as a daisy.

Moustaches are in

Brutal Truth Shave Gel uses native and natural Australian ingredients to provide an irritation-free shaving experience; you’ll wonder how you ever went without a moustache in the first place. Also, given that the brand is a huge supporter of Movember and helps fund important projects to provide men with the help they need, what better way to show your support than by shaving off your beard or growing a moustache?

Brutal Truth is currently available at Woolworths and Coles stores nationwide.