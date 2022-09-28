The Costa Untangled Collection Sunglasses Help The Ocean’s Fishing Net Pollution Problem

The following article was produced in partnership with Sunglass Hut.

Discarded fishing nets are one of the most harmful forms of plastic pollution in our oceans.

But what if you could turn the ugliness of ocean plastic into something beautiful? Enter Costa’s Untangled Collection, new high-performing sunglasses and eyeglasses that are turning the tide on ocean pollution while protecting your eyes at the same time.

Costa has long been the go-to brand of sunglasses across the world for anglers, surfers, swimmers, boaters and explorers – but now, they’re growing fast as the brand of choice for consumers who want to do better by the ocean.

In 2022, Costa has teamed up with Bureo, a U.S. and Chile-based B-Corp that works with fishermen to upcycle discarded fishing nets into highly recyclable and durable raw materials. The result? The Costa Untangled Collection.

Made of up to 97% recycled fishing nets, The Untangled Collection of frames are a total game-changer. When you look through a pair of these frames, you’re seeing a vision for healthier oceans.

It works like this: discarded fishing nets are collected from commercial fishing ports in Chile. Bureo then recycles the nets into raw material in the form of pellets. Finally, Costa takes those pellets and moulds them into its Untangled Collection frames.

These frames are just as durable and good-looking as Costa’s other premium sunglasses – indeed, we’d argue they’re even more stylish. Helping the planet is a good look, after all.

Costa’s Untangled range are also just as good on the water as they are for it. Costa has always been one of the leading eyewear lenses for those who spend their life on the water, and their new Untangled sunnies are no exception.

Join the cause and purchase a pair of Costa’s Untangled Collection at Sunglass Hut.

Each pair of Costa Untangled sunglasses boast its proprietary polarized, colour-enhancing 580® Glass lens technology, for enhanced contrast and clarity that is essential whilst out on the water, with less haze and enhanced comfort.

Whether you’re casting a line or spinning a yarn, Costa’s Untangled Collection of sunglasses are as functional, comfortable and stylish as they are good for the ocean.

