Sydney Watch Fans Went Nuts For IWC’s Watchmaking Classes At DMARGE House

One of the major highlights of our inaugural DMARGE House last month was the unique watchmaking classes on offer for guests courtesy of IWC Schaffhausen, one of the world’s top luxury watchmakers.

Attendees at the event had the chance to sit down with a top watchmaker, who took them through the process of disassembling and reassembling one of IWC’s impressive mechanical watch movements.

There was never a seat free at the IWC watchmaking station throughout the event, with the watchmaking classes drawing in both seasoned enthusiasts as well as horological newbies. A steady hand (and a few laughs!) were necessary to properly assemble these highly intricate watch movements, with guests using tweezers, screwdrivers and loupes to get the job done.

You’d normally have to travel halfway across the world to Switzerland to have an experience like this, which is why we were so keen to work with IWC to give DMARGE House guests such an opportunity.

Check out the IWC Schaffhausen watchmaking experience at DMARGE House 2022 below.

Also on display in the DMARGE Lounge were some of IWC’s newest and most popular watches, including their new TOP GUN collection of Big Pilot’s Watches and Pilot’s Chronographs. Guests had the chance to try on some of these in-demand pieces, worn by the likes of Tom Brady and Sir Lewis Hamilton.

“DMARGE House was great in encouraging people to take a mental health day and enjoy interesting speaker sessions and new experiences,” Quentin Chalier, IWC Schaffhausen Brand Manager for Australia and New Zealand shares.

“The watchmaking masterclass sessions were extremely popular, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity for guests to test their watchmaking skills. We were delighted to showcase our timepieces and have the audience immersed into the world of IWC.” Quentin Chalier

IWC and Richemont Group watchmaker Aurelien Faucher guides guests through reassembling an IWC watch movement at DMARGE House 2022.

Despite the miserable Sydney weather, DMARGE House 2022 was a packed house.

Hosted by Matthew Johnson, over 180 people descended on Ovolo Hotel in Sydney to listen to 15 leading entrepreneurs and captains of industry. These thought-leaders included surfboard designer Hayden Cox, Airspeed founder and aerospace entrepreneur Matthew Pearson, proprietor of Victor Churchill and Australia’s top butcher Anthony Puharich and BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler.