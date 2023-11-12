Girard-Perregaux Neo Constant Escapement: The Pinnacle Of Modern Watchmaking Lands In Australia

The following article was produced in partnership with Girard-Perregaux and The Hour Glass.

In 1867, Constant Girard, a revolutionary Swiss watchmaker recognised for his immense contribution to the world of horology – and one of the founders of the now-celebrated luxury watchmaker Girard-Perregaux – presented a pocket watch at the Paris Universal Exhibition.

Throughout the 19th century, Girard was committed to his quest to advance modern chronometry, experimenting with several combinations and mechanisms to create a variety of pocket watches equipped with tourbillon escapements.

His resulting piece was an audacious expression of the avant-garde; a modern masterpiece that reflected Girard-Perregaux’s enduring legacy of artistry and innovation for which the luxury Swiss brand has since become known.

The watch was an intricate complication designed to improve the accuracy and precision of timekeeping, combining functional features into artistic elements – a trait that would become something of a trademark for this manufacture – and carried into contemporary iterations released by the Maison.

It earned Girard-Perregaux the Neuchâtel Observatory Centenary Prize, and with it, notoriety and recognition within the storied world of watchmaking.

Now, as a lasting testament to the first pieces unveiled by Constant Girard more than 150 years ago, Girard-Perregaux has released the Neo Constant Escapement; a timepiece that once again forgoes the conventional dial to reveal the intricacies of the expert craftsmanship, just as Girard himself had pioneered in 1867.

The Neo Constant Escapement is the latest evolution of the Maison’s groundbreaking approach to master energy, controlling the flow of time through a linear supply of force, courtesy of its twin barrels. The mechanism addresses the problem that afflicts most watches, excessive force that can impair precision and movement, to consistently deliver impeccable rate stability.

First released in 2013 after decades spent at the Manufacturer’s Research & Development department, Girard-Perregaux’s Constant Escapement had perfectly implemented a unique silicium blade to which the Maison owes its breakthrough. It was awarded the prestigious ‘Aiguille D’Or’ at the GPHG (Grand Prix d’Horologerie de Genève) the same year.

“The Constant L.M was a remarkable watch, something that was recognised with the award of the GPHG ‘Aiguille D’Or’ in 2013,” Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux, said. “It is now part of our Maison’s patrimony, however, we did not want to leave it on the shelf gathering dust.”

“On the contrary, we wanted to build on our know-how, push the performance envelope and make an up-to-the-minute evolution of the original concept. The Neo Constant Escapement is superior in every way. It stands testament to the dedication of our talented team and represents a new era in watchmaking.”

Available in a 45mm diameter and presented in a single piece of expertly cut aerospace-grade titanium, this modern piece has a slightly smaller and lighter finish than previous iterations to sit more elegantly on the wrist. More narrow parts of the watch face tighten to 42.5mm whilst the downward-curving lugs create an illusion of the watch appearing smaller on the wrist than its stated dimensions would imply.

Consistent with the now signature aesthetics that have become synonymous with the Swiss watchmaker’s diverse range of luxury pieces, the exposed mechanics that sit beneath a sapphire crystal box are a marvel to admire.

There are gestures throughout the Neo Constant Escapement that reflect iconic pieces that have come before it. The hour and minute hands are skeletonised dauphine-style, that is to say, featuring a uniquely pointed end, and emanate from the middle of the exposed dial, unlike its 2013 predecessor, which debuted an off-centre dial.

The sweep seconds hand features a sky-blue tip and an arrow-shaped counterweight, inspired by Constant Girard’s 1889 famous gold bridges, although today’s contemporary offering is presented in a shade of black with contrasting white screws.

The latest Neo Constant Escapement continues to build upon the groundwork originally laid by its founding members. It perfectly encapsulates GP’s commitment to evolving its expertise and innovation; a watch that pushes the envelope of practical design just as founder Constant Girard did all those years ago.