The Art Of Fusion: The Hublot Classic Fusion Collection Has A Bit Of Something For Everyone

The following article was produced in partnership with Hublot.

When Hublot first hit the scene in 1980, it was immediately disruptive and innovative. Not only did Hublot introduce the first ever natural rubber strap in the history of watchmaking, but Hublot paired that rubber strap with gold – an unthinkable combination back then.

Even more memorable was the original Classic Fusion’s design. Minimal and immediately recognisable, its stark black dial was devoid of indices and framed by a bezel dotted with exposed titanium screws, inspired by a ship’s porthole. Indeed, ‘Hublot’ simply means ‘porthole’ in French.

With the Classic Fusion, Hublot raised a middle finger to established luxury watch design codes: undoubtedly luxurious yet brash and idiosyncratic, it was an immediate sensation. What’s even more remarkable is that over 40 years later, Hublot continues to disrupt the luxury watch industry – and the Classic Fusion remains as potent a symbol of style as ever.

Yet Hublot’s come a long way since the 80s, and while the original Classic Fusion remains a knock-out watch, the Classic Fusion family has grown to become one of the most diverse, intriguing and artistic model families in Hublot’s range – as well as luxury watchmaking as a whole – and there’s a Hublot Classic Fusion for every sort of watch lover.

For those who love the Classic Fusion’s clean design, Hublot introduced the Classic Fusion Original collection earlier this year: a watch collection that remains incredibly faithful to those original Hublots of the 1980s while continuing that tradition of innovation.

While these new Classic Fusion Originals are dead ringers for the, well, originals, they’re available in a far wider range of materials and case sizes: yellow gold, titanium and black ceramic; and 33, 38 and 42mm cases respectively. Ultra-minimal, the Classic Fusion Original is a blast from the past.

Perhaps you want something a little more futuristic. Since 2017, Hublot has collaborated with acclaimed French sculptor Richard Orlinski on a range of Classic Fusions which meld his distinctive, angular aesthetic with Hublot’s luxury watchmaking finesse.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Orlinski Titanium (on a rubber strap) and the Classic Fusion Chronograph Orlinski Full Titanium.

The Classic Fusion Orlinski’s highly sculptural case design, which resembles a roughly-cut gemstone, is unlike any other watch on the market. Striking in its own right, another striking feature of the Classic Fusion Orlinski range is the wide variety of materials that Hublot and Orlinski have crafted this timepiece out of – from diamond-paved gold and titanium to coloured ceramics, including black and blue ceramic.

The latest take on the Orlinski – the new Classic Fusion Chronograph Orlinski Full Titanium – is the sportiest Orlinksi model yet. A lightweight, functional piece of art, its stunning micro-blasted titanium integrated bracelet, with its unique faceted design, is easily one of the coolest bracelets in the business.

Speaking of cool, the Classic Fusion is also a canvas upon which Hublot makes some of their coolest watches, such as the old school-meets-new school Classic Fusion Aerofusion Moonphase, which blends one of watchmaking’s most time-honoured complications, the moonphase, with a deliciously complex skeletonised dial, or the eye-catching and innovative Classic Fusion Gold Crystal Ceramic, with its dial made from lab-grown 24ct gold crystals – with every watch being a completely unique piece.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Gold Crystal Ceramic in 45mm and 38mm.

Available in a wide variety of movements, designs, materials, case sizes and colours, the Hublot Classic Fusion is, quite simply, the most versatile watch in Hublot’s expansive repertoire. We’d even make the argument that it’s one of the most versatile watches in the world.

Luxurious and modern yet surprisingly understated and refined, it perfectly straddles the line between brash and demure. The purity of its essential design, too, means there’s a Hublot Classic Fusion for everyone – the only challenge is settling on just one…

Find out more about the Hublot Classic Fusion collection at Hublot’s online boutique here.