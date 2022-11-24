Jaeger-LeCoultre Pop-Up Lets You Get Hands-On With Their Iconic Reverso

The following article was produced in partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Jaeger-LeCoultre, one of the world’s finest purveyors of wrist candy, has teamed up with Kennedy, one of the world’s most impressive luxury retailers, for an exciting pop-up at Chadstone Shopping Centre.

The exclusive holiday season pop-up event is in operation from Monday 21st November through to Sunday 4th December.

At the pop-up, the Swiss watchmaker is giving you the chance to get hands-on with the brand’s iconic Reverso. The pop-up has a special link to the Maison’s latest collaboration with Spanish-born, New York-based lettering artist Alex Trochut.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s collaboration with Alex is part of its ‘Made of Makers’ programme, which sees La Grande Maison partnering with various visionaries, to expertly demonstrate how the worlds of horology and art can co-exist.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s collaboration introduces a new alphabet – the 1931 Alphabet – that is destined to become an additional signature of the brand, and one that provides a firmly modern addition to the Maison’s visual identity. All inspired by the art deco nature of the Reverso.

If you’re a watch fan, and you’re interested in checking out a Reverso at the pop-up (just think of the Art Deco design, or the supremely cool rotating case), you’ll want to get yourself down to Chadstone Shopping Centre by Sunday 4th December at the latest.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Chadstone pop-up is just a short walk from the KENNEDY Boutique in the Chadstone Shopping Centre’s forecourt, on the Ground Level, between Mecca and Dior Cosmetics.

Anyone who visits will not only be able to view the iconic Reverso collection but will walk away with an exclusive Maison gift (yes, Christmas really has come early).

No appointment is required, however, if you wish to make one, you are welcome to contact the KENNEDY boutique at +61 3 9108 0633.