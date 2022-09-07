AFL Star Christian Petracca Teams Up With Kennedy To Showcase The World’s Best Watches

The following article was produced in partnership with Kennedy.

Christian Petracca is a star on the rise. The 26-year-old is quickly carving out a name for himself as one of the most dynamic and engaging football players in Australia.

Not only was he instrumental in securing the Melbourne Football Club’s first AFL Premiership in 57 years – for which he was unanimously judged as best on the ground, winning the Demon’s first-ever Norm Smith Medal for himself in the process – but he’s a bit of a renaissance man.

‘Trac’ is also a keen sneakerhead, a dedicated watch aficionado, a talented basketballer (he used to play with Ben Simmons and actually made the Australian under-17 basketball squad back in the day alongside Dante Exum) as well as a dab hand in the kitchen – with his cooking videos racking up millions of views on TikTok.

No wonder, then, that leading Australian luxury watch and jewellery retailer Kennedy has selected Christian to be their latest brand ambassador, working with the footy star on a unique photo shoot series exploring some of the most interesting watches on the market today.

“As one of the most high profile, professional and talented players in the AFL, Christian was an obvious choice for Kennedy,” Kennedy Australia CEO Aaron Faraguna says.

“Despite his success, he is down-to-earth and approachable which makes him perfectly aligned to the Kennedy brand and values. The Kennedy team look forward to working with Christian and watching his continued success both on and off the field.”

Christian says his lifelong love of watches made saying yes to the partnership easy.

“I’m excited to partner with Kennedy. I really enjoyed doing the photo shoot and having the opportunity to learn more about the watches –the craftsmanship and story behind each piece is fascinating. It was also a nice change of pace from the footy field,” he jokes.

“A classic watch is timeless, and it’s something you can keep forever,” Christian explains.

“In some ways it is similar to being a professional athlete in that you can see the outcome of years of dedication and hard work, and the importance of paying attention to every little detail.”

“When I’m not training and playing, I like to swap my footy kit for something a bit more dressed up and there’s no better accessory than a luxury watch. This year it will be something to show off on the red carpet at the Brownlow,” Trac says.

Thankfully, Kennedy has an extensive portfolio of stylish luxury watches to choose from.

If we’re talking about the red carpet, it’s hard to look past the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic, one of the most iconic watches of all time. Highly versatile and always stylish, it’s the perfect watch for a dynamic gent like Christian Petracca.

Originally intended as a sports watch – its signature rotating case was designed to protect the watch from the rough and tumble of a polo match – these days the Reverso is prized as a dress watch, too, thanks to its elegant Art Deco aesthetic.

This model’s small seconds counter adds additional functionality, while its luxurious Casa Fagliano leather strap is both exceptionally comfortable and exceptionally good-looking.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Large Small Seconds (ref. Q3858522)

AU$12,600

Christian’s an absolute gun on the footy field, which is probably why the IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN suits him so well. Named in honour of the United States Navy’s Fighter Weapons School – better known as TOPGUN – this technical tool watch is perfect for high flyers.

Boasting a ‘Jet Black’ ceramic case, titanium hardware, an ultra-legible dial, a soft-iron inner case for protection against magnetic fields and a day-date display, this watch is one mean operator.

Designed for the toughest of conditions, its sapphire crystal is especially secured against displacement by drops in air pressure and features an anti-reflective coating on both sides of the crystal – ideal for fighter pilots (or footy players) who’ve got no time to waste adjusting their watch.

IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN (ref. IW389101)

AU$13,800

More technical still is the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar TOP GUN Edition “Mojave Desert”, This mechanical marvel of a watch that’s a favourite of other top athletes like Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton – no wonder Petracca’s a fan.

This hefty timepiece features a full perpetual calendar with displays for the date, day and month; the year in four digits; a perpetual moon phase for both the northern and southern hemisphere; and even a power reserve indicator and small hacking seconds integrated into the 3 and 9 o’clock subdials respectively. The calendar, if running continuously, won’t require a correction until the year 2100. Mad.

The scratch-resistant, sand-coloured ceramic case; tough textile and rubber strap; seven-day power reserve and anti-reflective sapphire crystal further mark the watch out as not just a fine example of haute horlogerie but a real tough cookie.

IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar TOP GUN

Edition “Mojave Desert” (ref. IW503004)

AU$55,400

For a more refined look, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Calendar is a classically handsome, sophisticated timepiece that takes its inspiration from the classic designs of the golden age of watchmaking in the 1950s.

It combines a jumping date function – which flies between the 15th and 16th day of the month – with a moonphase indicator, elegantly incorporated into a small seconds counter. It’s a highly elevated piece that perfectly straddles the line between traditional and casual.

Top Aussie rules players like Christian Petracca spend thousands of hours training and refining their skills, and Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Control watches are just the same. JLC put each of their watches through a strict “1,000 Hour Control” program which far exceeds official chronometry tests.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Calendar (ref. Q4148420)

AU$20,300

Christian’s favourite piece? The new Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel . “It’s functional and versatile. You can wear and match it with different outfits. I also love the colour and signature crown guard,” he shares.

Not only does the watch look great, but it’s also great for the planet. 72g of each Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel is made of recycled materials, which corresponds to 52% of the total weight of the watch. This comes from a combination of Panerai’s eSteel alloy, a proprietary stainless steel alloy that incorporates recycled materials, as well as its recycled PET fabric strap.

It also boasts an attractive dégradé dial that gets darker towards the bottom, a reference to how light gets more scarce the deeper you dive, as well as a high-gloss polished ceramic bezel – a first for Panerai.

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel

Verde Smeraldo (ref. PAM01287)

AU$16,200 Buy Now Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel

Grigio Roccia (ref. PAM01287)

AU$16,200 Buy Now

Check out the rest of Kennedy’s photoshoot with Christian Petracca – and the exciting range of luxury watches it features – at Kennedy’s online boutique here.