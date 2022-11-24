Kennedy Is The Perfect Place To Buy Your Partner A Gift They Will Cherish For Life

The following article was produced in partnership with Kennedy.

Christmas gifting is never easy. What starts out as a thoughtful gift idea ends up being a last-minute dash to the shops to pick up whatever we can find on the shelves. This year, maybe it’s time you got a loved one a gift that they will not only appreciate but keep for the rest of their lives – a precious keepsake that shows how well you know them; a token of true thought and consideration.

Enter: Kennedy, Australia’s leading luxury retailer, has an extensive selection of watches and jewellery that make for the perfect gifts this holiday season. A luxury watch is the epitome of a thoughtful gift, with each piece functioning as a subtle extension of one’s personality.

Whether it be a specific colour choice, a style or even a brand, the watch one wears is more than just something to tell the time. So, knowing what makes your loved ones tick is a gift in and of itself.

While you can find a huge range through Kennedy’s online store, we’ve picked some of our favourite standout pieces that are guaranteed to impress.

IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 (ref. IW388101)

AU$11,400

One of the most iconic watches of all time, the IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch, is one that has influenced the design of countless mimics but has remained the quintessential pilot’s watch throughout its long and storied history.

Available in a range of sizes to suit all tastes, we feel this 41mm model hits the absolute sweet spot; large enough to make a statement yet small enough to be a daily wearer, the IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41mm is one you’ll get plenty of use from.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Night & Day Medium (ref. Q3442430)

AU$41,400

For the female watch lover, Kennedy has plenty to offer. One of the retailer’s most alluring timepieces is the Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Night & Day Medium. JLC has long been a proponent of the lady’s watch and understands that to women, it’s more than just a time-teller, but a piece of high-end jewellery.

Presented in pink gold with a sparkling diamond setting around the perimeter of the 34mm case, nothing else embodies luxury and elegance quite like the JLC Rendez-Vous Night & Day Medium. The Night & Day complication at 6 o’clock alternates between a sun and a moon to mirror the sky while the numerals make reading the time clear and distinct.

Cartier Santos de Cartier (ref. W2SA0016)

AU$14,700

Effortlessly combining minimalistic, industrial style with outright elegance is the Cartier Santos de Cartier, perhaps one of the most perfect watches for any occasion. Capable of being dressed up and dressed down, the Santos de Cartier could just be the only watch you need in your collection.

Steeped in history yet undergoing a modern refresh for today’s gentleman, the Santos de Cartier is now powered by an in-house automatic movement, the 1847 MC. It has also received Cartier’s SmartLink system, allowing you to make simple adjustments to the length of the integrated bracelet without needing a tool. Innovative, timeless and wholly unique, the Cartier Santos de Cartier makes the perfect Christmas gift.

Cartier Panthère de Cartier (ref. W4PN0008)

AU$13,900

Proving that timeless design isn’t reserved solely for their men’s watches, the Cartier Panthère de Cartier is an exquisite option for women. First launched in 1983 and named after Louis-François Cartier’s design director and lover, Jeanne Toussaint, “the Panther,” the Panthère de Cartier has only needed minor updates to bring it into the 21st century.

Those changes include making it waterproof to 30 metres and a slight restructuring of the bracelet, everything else has been left untouched because, why change a design that has retained its truly iconic status?

OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M (ref. 210.30.42.20.01.001)

AU$8,250

Nothing carries the same weight as being able to say you’re wearing the same watch as James Bond, and that’s exactly what you get with the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M. The Seamaster series will be celebrating its 75th birthday in 2023 and the Professional Diver 300M, its 30th, two milestone birthdays that are more than justified for this timeless timepiece.

Ever so easy to wear on a daily basis and built to withstand whatever life may decide to throw at it, an OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is a watch that should feature in the collection of all Australian men.

Panerai Submersible Goldtech OroCarbo (ref. PAM01070)

AU$46,600

If it’s not James Bond that men want to be, then we imagine The Rock is another figure men would love to mimic. But if you don’t have the same mountain of a physique, then you can at least equip yourself with his watch, the Panerai Submersible Goldtech OroCarbo.

A big, beefy watch in true Panerai style, this 44m model uses the Italian luxury watchmaker’s proprietary Goldtech alloy, which is resistant to oxidation and corrosion, while the bezel is made from a combination of Goldtech and Carbotech, which is both incredibly tough yet lightweight.

