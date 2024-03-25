Longines Dives Into The Deep End With Exciting New Dive Watch Release

The following article was produced in partnership with Longines.

We’ve always been big fans of Longines and their exceptional dive watch range, the HydroConquest. Robust, yet elegantly designed, the HydroConquest first surfaced in 2007 with a confident splash, combining stylish pieces that functioned beyond their obvious good looks.

Last year, the collection was redesigned in a ‘just right’ 41mm diameter GMT model, revolutionising the already celebrated design and making it the perfect dive watch even when entertaining on dry land. Now, Longines has launched its latest modern interpretation… and it could be their best yet.

Image: Longines

Presented in a larger 43mm diameter case, Longines’ 2024 release is everything you would want from an everyday piece.

The new Longines HydroConquest still maintains the essential features of its predecessors, such as unrivalled water resistance of up to 300m, a practical unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel and a screw-in crown, except everything has been retouched and enhanced for that contemporary look and feel. But then again, we’d expect nothing less from a timepiece that enjoys a shared history with the thrill of watersports.

Under the hood, the Longines HydroConquest boasts the Swiss watchmaker’s exclusive GMT calibre L844.5, a self-winding mechanical movement beating at 25’200 vibrations per hour, with a power reserve of up to 72 hours for increased accuracy and precision – essential components for an instrument of this nature.

Image: Longines

Watch fans can have their pick of the aesthetics too, with the Longines HydroConquest available in green, black and blue brushed sunray dials for vibrant displays that radiate, even in poor visibility. The indices too, are two-tone 24-hour markers and have been coated with SuperLuminova for increased illumination.

Each piece can be customised with an array of stylish stainless steel bracelets and Swiss-made rubber straps, in addition to Longines’ iconic collaboration with First Nations artist Otis Hope Carey, who, inspired by his rich connection to Country and the transient nature of the waves, designed an exquisite collection of fashionable NATO straps to fasten to your favourite Longines piece.

The Longines HydroConquest GMT retails at $4,900 AUD. It’s certainly an affordable price point for a premium dive watch of this calibre. The collection is available now at the online boutique and at Longines stores throughout Australia.