Montblanc’s Latest Cologne Is One For The Thrill-Seekers

Montblanc is one of the world’s most interesting luxury houses, simply because it’s got so much range. Sure, they’re famous for their writing instruments, but they also make amazing watches, accessories, leather goods and, crucially, fragrances.

Indeed, Montblanc has carved out a reputation for making some of the most dynamic and distinctive fragrances on the planet. From the spicy and stylish Emblem to the crisp and refreshing Explorer Ultra Blue, Montblanc’s got one hell of a range. But Montblanc’s most recognisable and popular cologne is Montblanc Legend. A herbaceous fougère scent, Legend is a must-have for men about town.

Now, in 2022, Montblanc has built upon the Legend’s – well, legend – with Montblanc Legend Red: a bold, exciting new take on the iconic fragrance that’s perfect for thrill-seekers and men of action.

Crafted by expert perfumers Anne Flipo and Nicolas Beaulieu, Montblanc Legend Red immediately hits you with the juicy freshness of blood orange and grapefruit, contrasted with cardamon. Aromatic hits of juniper berry, clary sage and cedarwood mingle, and then give way to boozy, woody notes from cedarwood and tonka beans. It then evolves further with an amber and mahogany drydown.

A thrilling mix of flavours goes into Montblanc Legend Red.

All in all, it’s a complex, invigorating, masculine yet highly approachable fragrance. It makes you feel like you’re going fast – a characterisation that’s only boosted by the eye-catching Ferrari red of its sleek bottle.

Indeed, the bottle’s one of the best parts of the fragrance. Inspired by the design of the legendary “Rouge et Noir” fountain pen, one of Montblanc’s earliest writing innovations from 1906, it’s a real objet d’art that you’d be proud to have on your dressing table.



Another selling point of Montblanc Legend Red is that its ingredients are sourced from LMR, a company that works with local producers around the world to source pure, natural and sustainable ingredients with a strict ethos of complete transparency, and supporting environmental management, sustainable development and local communities.

In short, it’s an exotic fragrance, but not one that’s bad for the planet. In addition, Montblanc Legend Red itself does not contain ingredients of animal origin and is formulated with naturally derived alcohol.

It’s the ideal fragrance for men looking for something different to add to their repertoire, as well as being a youthful, versatile scent perfect for the bloke who’s looking to dip their toes into proper colognes for the first time – and doesn’t want to smell like every other Joe Blow.

Simon Clark, a.k.a. Mr Montblanc Legend. Montblanc Legend Red’s scarlet bottle is a real stand-out.

It can often be quite intimidating either picking your first or choosing your next cologne, as Simon Clark – British model, motorcycle enthusiast and Montblanc ambassador – shared with DMARGE.

“What advice would I give to men who are choosing a fragrance for the first time? I’ve been that guy. At the time, there was some heavy stereotyping about the type of man who wore aftershave: think Teddy Pendergrass playing on the stereo and some overbearing character reeking of a heavy, clawing scent. Things have changed.”

“Montblanc Legend Red has a natural fragrance that becomes part of your daily routine. I’m a massive convert. The smell of Montblanc Legend Red has become my signature and I wouldn’t recognize myself without it!” Simon Clark

And that’s what you really want from a fragrance – for it to become your signature. You want people to recognise it, enjoy it, and compliment you on it. Nothing feels better than getting complimented on how you smell.

That’s why Montblanc Legend Red is so genius. Fruity and fun yet masculine and dapper, it’s sure to get you plenty of praise no matter where you go. Whether you’re looking for a new fragrance that’ll be a sure-fire hit, a stylish gift for the man in your life or you want to start your cologne journey right with something proper, Montblanc Legend Red is just the thing.

