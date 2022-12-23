Panerai’s Submersible QuarantaQuattro Is Taking Australians To Great New Depths

The following article was produced in partnership with Panerai.

When it comes to diving, there are few better places in the world to do it than Australia. The Land Down Under has one of the longest coastlines in the world, and our fantastic weather, spectacular natural beauty and unique sealife are a treasure for divers.

We also have one of the best lifestyles in the world. Active, adventurous and cosmopolitan, life in Australia – especially coming into summer – is pretty close to heaven on Earth.

That’s why we horologically-inclined Aussies love tough, sporty watches: we need timepieces as versatile and robust as our lifestyle and culture. Maybe that’s why Australians love Panerai so much – it’s the perfect watch for the Australian lifestyle. And the new Submersible QuarantaQuattro is arguably the perfect Panerai.

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Carbotech™ Blu Abisso

(ref. PAM01232) Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Carbotech™ Blu Abisso

(ref. PAM01232)

Why is it so perfect for Australians? Well, let’s break it down. QuarantaQuattro is Italian for 44, and appropriately, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro features a case size of 44mm. That’s kind of the perfect case size for us Aussies: we tend to like bigger watches, but until now, the Submersible was only available in either 42mm (a bit small for many) or 47mm (way too big for most).

The QuarantaQuattro’s 44mm is a unique and versatile size that maintains the design code of the famous Italian brand while also making Submersibles a little less ostentatious and a bit more accessible to a wider audience.

Of course, the Submersible collection is home to Panerai’s most dedicated diving instruments. The Submersible’s unidirectional diving bezel, ultra-legible dial and locking crown mechanism mark it out as a distinctly ocean-focused timepiece. For a country that’s so inextricably tied to the ocean, we can’t think of a better Panerai.

The introduction of the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro earlier this year also came hand in hand with some exciting new looks for the Submersible range. The new Submersible QuarantaQuattro collection is home to some of the best-looking dive watches in Panerai’s already handsome and extensive range.

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Bianco (ref. PAM01226)

The ‘standard’ (if it can be called such a thing) Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro combines a black dial with stainless steel hardware and interesting light blue highlights on key features such as the small seconds hand and dial lettering. It’s a subtle touch that lets other watch fans know it’s a QuarantaQuattro while providing a bit of visual flair.

The Submersible QuarantaQuattro is a real tool watch and as such, incorporates features designed to support even the most challenging of dives. For example, its unidirectional dive bezel has metallic appliques filled with white Super-LumiNova – an indispensable feature for a diving instrument.

The Submersible QuarantaQuattro’s locking crown mechanism – a signature of Panerai – boasts a lever-actuated lock integrated into the large semi-circular crown guard, which keeps the crown from rotating (and therefore compromising the watch’s water-resistance or superfluously changing the time).

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Bianco (ref. PAM01226)

If we’re speaking visual flair though, it’s hard to go past the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Bianco. As the name implies, this baby has a stark white dial with black highlights, including on the hands. There’s just something about a white dial Panerai that really pops…

The Bianco is also the perfect canvas for a bit of style experimentation: by default, it comes on a military green rubber strap, but Panerai’s got a veritable rainbow of strap options. It’s also arguably the dressiest Submersible QuarantaQuattro, meaning you can take it straight from the surf to a night out without any worries.

The Submersible QuarantaQuattro Carbotech™ Blu Abisso is another highlight of the collection. Rather than stainless steel, it’s constructed from Carbotech, a signature Panerai carbon fibre composite material that’s perfect for a tough tool watch and offers a real point of difference among dive watches.

Carbotech is Panerai’s lightest case material: 14% lighter than titanium and 36% lighter than steel, in fact. It’s highly resistant to corrosion and to scratching, too – it feels weightless on the wrist while possessing remarkable strength.

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Carbotech™ Blu Abisso (ref. PAM01232)

On top of that, it features Panerai’s stunning dark blue Blu Abisso tone for its dial and strap – a luxurious, limited colour reserved for special timepieces. It’s a stealthy yet techy timepiece for real aficionados.

All Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro watches are water-resistant to 300m (more than enough to dive with) and are powered by the P.900 calibre, which boasts an Incabloc anti-shock device and a 3-day power reserve. They all also feature a mix of green and blue Super-LumiNova for maximum legibility in low-light conditions.

In addition, all the new Submersible QuarantaQuattro timepieces centre Panerai’s commitment to encouraging environmentally-conscious practices. For example, the rubber straps available for the QuarantaQuattros are Panerai’s first rubber straps made from 30% recycled materials while their fabric straps are composed of 68% recycled fabric material. Aussies do love to recycle after all…

Meeting the local water dragons of Sydney.

Australia and Italy have long shared a lot in common. We’re both countries that value decent coffee and we’re both ridiculously passionate about sports, but more importantly, we’re both countries shaped by the ocean.

Perhaps that’s why an Italian watch like the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro makes so much sense in Australia. Functional yet beautiful, luxurious yet unpretentious, and inextricably designed with the ocean in mind, it’s the perfect watch for Australian watch lovers.

Discover the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro collection at 84 King Street in Sydney, and on panerai.com.