Iconic Australian Brand Politix Has Totally Revamped Its Menswear Game

The following article was produced in partnership with Politix.

Australian men are a stylish bunch – which is why the last two years have been so tough. While some of us have welcomed the ‘work from home’ revolution and the relaxing of dress codes, most of us have been eager to escape lockdowns, get back out into the world and start looking our best again.

Thankfully, there’s one menswear brand that’s got just what men need to get back out there in style: Politix. Founded in Melbourne in 1975, Politix has become an Australian menswear staple and has helped Aussie men make their mark, by getting to know the person behind the suit and elevating their personal style through skilful design and time-honoured craftsmanship.

For over 40 years now, Politix has helped men make their mark. By getting to know the person behind the suit – and elevating their personal style through skilful design and time-honoured craftsmanship.

But just as fashion’s changed a lot over the last two years, Politix has changed enormously, too. In 2022, Politix is showing up, building on its four decades of design experience and time-honoured craftsmanship to deliver what they’re calling “the ultimate fit”.

Politix’s latest Spring/Summer collection represents perhaps the most exciting new menswear collection in Australia right now. If you think you know Politix, think again: a complete collection spanning elevated casual, businesswear, formalwear and black tie, Politix Spring/Summer ‘22 is a total game changer.

First of all: Politix has placed a renewed emphasis on quality materials and versatility with their new Spring/Summer collection. This includes garments made using Australian and organic cotton, high-quality Australian wool and premium linens chosen for not only their aesthetic and textural qualities, but also for their robust nature.

They’re also cleverly designed. All of the collection’s suit jackets are designed so that they can be easily paired with more casual options such as t-shirts or chinos to elevate your look.

Politix’s black tie options have always been popular but the SS22’s black tie offerings are Politix’s best yet. Not only are they extremely well-cut, but many of the styles feature removable trims which allow you to wear one of the jackets with a more conventional outfit – again, versatility is the name of the game.

They’ve also got some exceptional colour and fabric options in their black tie range: eye-catching velvets, luxurious reds, crisp blacks and bold whites.

Politix was one of the pioneers of the skinny fit in Australian menswear but the new SS22 collection features a wider range of cuts to suit a wide range of Australian men: think ultra slim, slim and regular. The introduction of premium stretch cottons and comfy jacquards also reflect how comfort has become king over COVID – we want to feel as look as good as we are comfortable.

Another big change for the brand: Politix has always been known for their interesting floral prints but the SS22’s printed options chart a new direction for patterns in menswear. They’re less lairy; more considered. Oozing retro cool, they’re a great way to add some flair to a suiting look, or a classy component of a more casual look.

Politix’s new direction isn’t just about looking good, either. Politix has always been an avid supporter of worthy causes in Australia, such as partnering with Movember to support men’s health and supporting the Australian Red Cross’ bushfire relief efforts. That’s why the new collection also shines a light on positive role models and the way men show up for ourselves, what we believe in, our families, mates and communities – hence their new motto, ‘Show Up in Politix’.

All in all, Politix’s Spring/Summer ‘22 menswear collection – and their new brand direction as a whole – is just what Australian men need. Considered, elevated and versatile, Politix isn’t what it used to be: it’s much, much better. And there’s no better place to go if you too want a wardrobe that’s much, much better than what you’re currently rocking…

Check out Politix’s new look and shop their Spring/Summer collection in the video below or by clicking here.