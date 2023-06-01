Free Up Your Life With The Clever, No-Compromise Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum

The following article was produced in partnership with Roborock.

‘Hustle culture’ isn’t just a buzzword: it’s real. As a species, we have never been more hard-working or productive – and we like it that way. We glamorise it.

But one of the big downsides of our hustle culture is that it often leads us to neglect the little day-to-day essentials that are so important for maintaining a good quality of life. We don’t have time to cook, so we’re spending more on takeaway than ever before. We want to keep our social lives intact, so we’re sleeping less.

Another essential that often falls by the wayside is cleaning tasks. When you get home from a long day’s work, the last thing you want to be doing is vacuuming and mopping up. That’s a problem for tomorrow, or the weekend, or never…

But we shouldn’t have to compromise on staying clean. That’s why the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is such a godsend. One of the cleverest robotic vacuum cleaners ever made, it makes keeping your place clean an absolute no-brainer – so that you can focus on the things that really matter.

What makes the Roborock S7 Max Ultra such a game-changer? Simple: it’s a complete hands-free cleaning system that’s intelligent, efficient and incredibly effective.

First of all, it’s powerful. 5,500 Pa of suction combined with an upgraded floating all-rubber brush means it sucks harder than most full-sized vacuums and can stay as close as possible to uneven floors to catch all the mess in your home.

Its VibraRise mop system also removes dried stains 30% more effectively than traditional robot mops with sonic scrubbing. Its high-speed scrubbing function means it can clean anything and everything, from spilled milk to dried-on footprints from dirty boots, pets or kids, absolutely effortlessly.

Its liftable brush and mop can completely isolate vacuuming and mopping in one single clean, meaning it can do both simultaneously, or one or the other. The mop will even lift to avoid wetting carpets when the S7 Max Ultra runs into one, without the need to detach the mop manually. Clever.

Indeed, clever really is the name of the game with the S7 Max Ultra. Roborock’s all-new Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance technology, which utilises intelligent processing and LiDAR quick mapping, allows the S7 Max Ultra to avoid obstacles on its path in a timely manner autonomously. It’ll detect objects before you do so you don’t have to move them pre or post-cleaning, meaning there’s one less thing for you to worry about.

The S7 Max Ultra has additional functionality when combined with the Roborock app – which is so easy to use, it effectively gamifies vacuuming. Its easy-to-use and customizable app features give everything you need to control the robot vacuum at your fingertips.

Powered by Roborock’s latest algorithm, the app makes it easy to quickly map your home – it’s capable of 3D mapping your home for greater cleaning accuracy and even has a multi-level mapping system. The app can even give you smart suggestions for no-go zones (like stairs or other sudden drops).

The app can also let you customise cleaning routines, such as deep carpet cleaning for stubborn stains. It can even direct the S7 Max Ultra to clean along floor directions to minimise any chance of scratching.

Traditionally, one of the biggest hassles with robotic vacuum cleaners – or vacuum cleaners generally – is having to constantly empty them. The S7 Max Ultra’s smart dock, however, means you don’t have to worry about that.

A self-drying system dries the mop and bottom of the dock to prevent unpleasant odours, and a self-washing system means you don’t have to manually wash the mop after use. A self-emptying system means you can go for up to 7 weeks without having to empty the dock, while a self-refilling system keeps the S7 Max Ultra topped up and ready to mop.

The dock has a self-cleaning function to make maintenance easy, and it’s even smart enough that the dock will charge the S7 Max Ultra during off-peak hours to save you extra money on your electricity bill. It’s the epitome of ‘set and forget’.

These days, we talk a lot about ‘self-care’. Indeed, we spend a lot of money and time on self-care: massage treatments, cheat meals, holidays… You name it. Anything to make our frantic lives a little more bearable.

But really, the definition of self-care is time – or rather, giving ourselves more time. The best form of self-care you can give yourself; the best antidote to our hustle culture, is freeing up your time by getting rid of boring, mundane things that you just don’t have to do.

That’s why it makes so much sense to invest in a product like the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. The less time you spend cleaning (or worrying about cleaning), the more time you have for other things. With the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, you don’t have to worry about making time to clean the house or stress out about messes. It can do it for you, so you can focus on the important stuff, without having to compromise on cleanliness.

In short, the S7 Max Ultra is the perfect solution for those who don’t want to compromise. Have your cake and eat it too – and if you leave a few crumbs, the S7 Max Ultra can vacuum those up…

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra normally retails for $1,299.99, but for a limited time only, you can purchase one for the discounted price of $1,019.98 – that’s 23% off. After purchasing a coupon for $18.99, you can apply it at checkout for $299 off your S7 Max Ultra purchase. Find out more about the Roborock S7 Max Ultra and this exclusive deal here.