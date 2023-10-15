The Future Of BBQ: Everdure’s New Range Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Everdure’s Force and Furnace gas barbecues are setting a new standard for premium outdoor cooking.

The following article was produced in partnership with Everdure.

When it comes to outdoor cooking, the barbecue is the undisputed star of the show. Nowhere is this truer than here in Australia, where BBQing is near enough a national pastime. For those who take BBQ seriously, Everdure’s Gas Range is here to transform your grilling game. Here, we explore the many features and benefits of Everdure’s Force and Furnace gas barbecues, which are set to change your outdoor cooking game for good.

Everdure, a trusted Australian brand with a rich history spanning almost 90 years, has always been at the forefront of innovation in the industry. To double down on their already illustrious reputation, they embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with Michelin Star Chef Heston Blumenthal in 2016 and have been pushing the boundaries of what a barbecue can be ever since.

WATCH: Everdure’s Pizza Ovens are similarly game-changing…

With every product meticulously designed and engineered in Australia, the range — which not only includes gas barbecues but also charcoal grills, a mobile preparation kitchen, knife ranges, and accessories — reflects Everdure’s ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. Really, it’s no surprise that their barbecues have earned a plethora of International Design Awards in their time…

Introducing the EHB Gas Range

Comprised of the equally impressive Force and Furnace models, the EHB Gas Range combines style, functionality, and innovation in perfect harmony. While the Furnace may be a little larger than its counterpart — boasting three burners compared to the Force’s two — these are both classically designed, innovatively assembled and industry-leading machines, make no mistake.

Standing out with their vibrant matte colour options — each featuring a UV coating that ensures colours won’t fade over time — these barbecues are not just tools for cooking; they are pieces of functional art that will enhance the look and feel of your outdoor space.

In all aspects of modern life, time really is of the essence, that’s why with Everdure’s gas barbecues you can start cooking in just 5 minutes, with the convenience of instant searing allowing you to hit 200°C in the blink of an eye. Plus, you can forget about dealing with clunky dials. The range features slender contemporary taps that put variable flame control at your fingertips. Whether you’re searing steak or slow-cooking ribs, you have full control.

These gas barbecues also come with interchangeable enamel-coated cast iron flat and grill plates, making cooking easier and more versatile than ever. The plates are easy to clean and designed to withstand the test of time, and the BBQ body construction of die-cast aluminium resists rust. Meanwhile, Everdure’s high hood design makes convection cooking a breeze. The rising heat bounces off the hood, creating a 360-degree circulation around your food, ensuring an even cook across the entire grilling surface.

When BBQing is a family affair, as it so often is, we know that safety is a top priority. Here, integrated flame tamers play a crucial role in preventing flare-ups and burner port clogging. This not only keeps your barbecue clean but also ensures safe and consistent cooking. Other recent enhancements to these classic but innovative designs include redesigned grills and firebox for improved stability and an artisanal badge logo for that premium touch.

The Everdure Revolution

Talk of industry disruption and design revolution are wheeled out all too often these days and are almost bordering on the cliche… However, we think it’s only right to make an exception for the sake of the Force and Furnace which are set to raise the bar on a quintessential Aussie pastime.

With their stunning but classic design, rapid ignition, precise control, and versatile cooking capabilities, it’s no wonder Everdure has become loved by over 33 nations around the world. It’s time to elevate your BBQ experience and make every outdoor gathering memorable.

Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or a novice chef, the Everdure Gas Range empowers you to create culinary masterpieces with ease. Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your outdoor cooking adventures. Choose Everdure, choose excellence.

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal’s Gas BBQ range is available now.