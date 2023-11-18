Home Style
The Iconic’s Black Friday Sale – Our Editor’s 10 Must-Have Menswear Items For Australian Men

The editor's picks from Black Fridays' biggest menswear deals.

The Iconic Black Friday Menswear Sale
Written by

When you’re looking for nice but not fancy menswear, then Australia’s The Iconic is just a no-brainer. Fast shipping and free returns make shopping a breeze.

With Black Friday upon us, we did some ferreting to find some of the best deals to be had on Australia’s favourite online fashion retailer. From Converse to Ralph Lauren, we’ve curated 10 pieces you should scoop while they’re still in stock.

What are we looking for? Menswear pieces that will take you from work to the weekend, menswear staples that you’ll own for years and some must-have accessories at up to 40% off. Yew.

R.M.Williams Briefcase

30% Off

Was: $599.00
Discount: $180

Final Price: $420

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Trunks 3-Pack

30% Off

Was: $99.95
Discount: $29.70

Final Price: $69.30

Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Oxford Shirt

30% Off

Was: $219.00
Discount: $65.70

Final Price: $153.30

Converse All-Star Low

40% Off

Was: $130.00
Discount: $52.00

Final Price: $78.00

Nike Sportswear Techfleece Shorts

30% Off

Was: $110.00
Discount: $33.00

Final Price: $77.00

Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers

30% Off

Was: $730.00
Discount: $219.00

Final Price: $511.00

Nudie Jeans – Various Styles

30% Off

Was: $250.00
Discount: $75.00

Final Price: $175.00

Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Birkibuc Sandals

30% Off

Was: $184.00
Discount: $55.20

Final Price: $128.80

Prada Sunglasses

30% Off

Was: $523.00
Discount: $156.90

Final Price: $366.10

Mosmann Swim Shorts

30% Off

Was: $79.95
Discount: $23.99

Final Price: $55.97

The deals don’t stop there. If you’re looking for more good gear then head over to The Iconic and click their Black Friday sale tab for more.

