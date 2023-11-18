The Iconic’s Black Friday Sale – Our Editor’s 10 Must-Have Menswear Items For Australian Men

When you’re looking for nice but not fancy menswear, then Australia’s The Iconic is just a no-brainer. Fast shipping and free returns make shopping a breeze.
With Black Friday upon us, we did some ferreting to find some of the best deals to be had on Australia’s favourite online fashion retailer. From Converse to Ralph Lauren, we’ve curated 10 pieces you should scoop while they’re still in stock.
What are we looking for? Menswear pieces that will take you from work to the weekend, menswear staples that you’ll own for years and some must-have accessories at up to 40% off. Yew.
R.M.Williams Briefcase
30% Off
Was:
$599.00
Discount: $180
Final Price: $420
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Trunks 3-Pack
30% Off
Was:
$99.95
Discount: $29.70
Final Price: $69.30
Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Oxford Shirt
30% Off
Was:
$219.00
Discount: $65.70
Final Price: $153.30
Converse All-Star Low
40% Off
Was:
$130.00
Discount: $52.00
Final Price: $78.00
Nike Sportswear Techfleece Shorts
30% Off
Was:
$110.00
Discount: $33.00
Final Price: $77.00
Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers
30% Off
Was:
$730.00
Discount: $219.00
Final Price: $511.00
Nudie Jeans – Various Styles
30% Off
Was:
$250.00
Discount: $75.00
Final Price: $175.00
Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Birkibuc Sandals
30% Off
Was:
$184.00
Discount: $55.20
Final Price: $128.80
Prada Sunglasses
30% Off
Was:
$523.00
Discount: $156.90
Final Price: $366.10
Mosmann Swim Shorts
30% Off
Was:
$79.95
Discount: $23.99
Final Price: $55.97
The deals don’t stop there. If you’re looking for more good gear then head over to The Iconic and click their Black Friday sale tab for more.