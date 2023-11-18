The Iconic’s Black Friday Sale – Our Editor’s 10 Must-Have Menswear Items For Australian Men

When you’re looking for nice but not fancy menswear, then Australia’s The Iconic is just a no-brainer. Fast shipping and free returns make shopping a breeze.

With Black Friday upon us, we did some ferreting to find some of the best deals to be had on Australia’s favourite online fashion retailer. From Converse to Ralph Lauren, we’ve curated 10 pieces you should scoop while they’re still in stock.

What are we looking for? Menswear pieces that will take you from work to the weekend, menswear staples that you’ll own for years and some must-have accessories at up to 40% off. Yew.

R.M.Williams Briefcase 30% Off Was: $599.00

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Trunks 3-Pack 30% Off Was: $99.95

Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Oxford Shirt 30% Off Was: $219.00

Converse All-Star Low 40% Off Was: $130.00

Nike Sportswear Techfleece Shorts 30% Off Was: $110.00

Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers 30% Off Was: $730.00

Nudie Jeans – Various Styles 30% Off Was: $250.00

Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan Birkibuc Sandals 30% Off Was: $184.00

Prada Sunglasses 30% Off Was: $523.00

Mosmann Swim Shorts 30% Off Was: $79.95

The deals don’t stop there. If you’re looking for more good gear then head over to The Iconic and click their Black Friday sale tab for more.