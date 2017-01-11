Step Inside The 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

Bentley are continuing their quest to create the world’s fastest sedan and they may just have succeeded with their latest Continental Supersports.

The English grand tourer complete with four seats will come with a host of upgrades in 2017. Most notably is the 6.0-litre turbocharged W12 engine which now outputs 700hp and 1,016Nm of torque to induce the kind of speeds never before witnessed in a big luxury vehicle. Think demolishing the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds and you’re on the money.

Helping the car move is a torque vectoring system which sends power to whichever wheel needs it but not before the updated twin turbochargers which deliver the extra boost needed from the car. Inside the Continental Supersports it’s still a luxury affair. Red and black leather dominates the diamond silhouettes including diamond quilted Alcantara seats and door inserts. The dash itself wears chequered detailing to allude to its sporting nature.

For those who enjoy a bit of sun to go with their speed, a convertible model is available. Watch below to see the car in action.