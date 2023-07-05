Australians Should Think Twice Before Buying A Black Second-Hand Audi RS6

Written by Jamie Weiss

With second-hand car prices still looking pretty punchy in Australia, the prospect of a bargain – especially on an in-demand sports car – is enticing. But if someone offers you a ‘lightly used’ Audi RS6 in the next few weeks, maybe you should reconsider…

Last week, Sydney was rocked by the gangland shooting of big-name cocaine dealer Alen Moradian (who’s been called “Australia’s Tony Soprano”), who was gunned down in the underground carpark of his Bondi Junction apartment as he headed to the gym.

The Sydney Morning Herald confirms that two assassins were involved, who fled the scene and tried to burn their getaway vehicles – but the fire failed to catch inside one car; a Porsche Macan dumped just minutes from where Moradian was shot.

But forget singed Porsches – photos of the Audi RS6 Moradian was driving have emerged this week, which showed the luxury car’s window riddled with bullets as it was towed away, with The Daily Mail reporting the car had seven bullet holes through its driver’s side window and was covered in fingerprinting dust.

The unfortunate RS6 was spotted being towed away. Image: Channel 9

It’s emerged that the RS6 didn’t belong to Moradian and instead belonged to a hire car company from southwestern Sydney. Police intelligence suggests the company has links to the notorious Alameddine crime clan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Retailing from $232,200 AUD, the Audi RS6 is the fastest station wagon the German marque makes. Under the hood lies a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, which puts out a healthy 441 kW/800Nm and can do 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds – not bad for a car that has a kerb weight of over 2 tonnes.

Anyway, this is all to say that if you come across a Gumtree listing for a black RS6 in Sydney with a suspiciously low pricetage, you should definitely run its CarFacts.