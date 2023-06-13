Hasbulla Trades His Old BMW For A Very Fast New Model

Written by Jamie Weiss

The world’s smallest social media star is also one of the world’s biggest car lovers – and the diminutive Dagestani has just traded up his old BMW limo for a very fast new Bavarian sedan.

Despite the fact that he can’t drive – with ‘Mini Khabib’ barely standing 1 meter tall – Hasbulla loves cars. From big RAM trucks to speedy McLarens and even clapped-out Ladas, the little guy just loves ’em. He even got arrested after joyriding with a bunch of his Russian mates after a wedding earlier this year.

But there’s one brand of car he loves more than any other: BMW. Hasbulla is regularly seen being photographed in, around and even on top of BMWs. He even took to Instagram to sell his own personal BMW, a bulletproof 2000 E38 7 Series, back in January.

Now we know why he sold his 7 Series: to free up space in the garage for another big BMW sedan. This time, Hasbulla’s splashed out on a new BMW G30 M5 Competition worth $273,600 AUD that demonstrates that what he lacks in height, he makes up for in automotive good taste.

Hasbulla showing off his new car on Instagram. Image: screenshot

Decked out in a tasteful Marina Bay Blue metallic paint job, Hasbulla’s M5 Competition is one hell of a car. Powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo V8, it makes a very healthy 460kW/750Nm, has a top speed of 306km/h and can rocket from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds.

That’s almost twice as powerful and over twice as quick as his old 7 Series… We just wonder if Hasbi’s also decided to get bulletproof glass for his new Beamer, too.

What is a bit head-scratching is how Hasbulla got his hands on this new M5 Competition. Last year, BMW halted all exports to Russia in reaction to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. While BMW does have a joint venture with local Russian manufacturer Avtotor to produce BMWs domestically in Russia, the M5 and M5 Competition are only made at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany.

Maybe they made an exception for Hasbulla…