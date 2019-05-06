THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

20 Black Sneakers That Will Add Timeless Cool To Any Of Your Looks

Always bet on black.

Always bet on black. It was a line once famously (kinda) uttered by Wesley Snipes in an action flick before he knocked someone out. That same still applies today but in the sneaker world (no punching required).

Like white sneakers, black sneakers have earned their own aesthetic ranking in the modern male wardrobe. As a staple footwear piece they can be paired with various popular looks ranging from classic denim to luxe streetwear to leather jackets. Those with a good eye for style can even pair black sneakers with Italian style suits for a sleek and monochromatic look that’s pared down with a bit of polish.

So where do you start in the game of black sneakers? Figuring out the occasion. Skate style black sneakers are best paired with your best casual gear like tees, jeans and shorts. Casual black sneakers of the leather variety are best suited to more smart casual looks which employ trousers, chinos and fitter shorts. Black runners meanwhile play best in the streetwear space.

If you can understand that then you’re ready to pick your poison. These are the best black sneakers to elevate any of your looks.

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Hi
Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Hi $79
Novesta Star Dribble
Novesta Star Dribble $89
Converse Jack Purcell 1st in Class - Ox
Converse Jack Purcell 1st in Class – Ox $93
Nike SB Portmore II Solar Canvas
Nike SB Portmore II Solar Canvas $93
Vans Anaheim Factory Old Skool 36 DX
Vans Anaheim Factory Old Skool 36 DX $110
Wata Black Pierre
Vata Black Pierre $128
Oliver Cabell Low 1 | Jet Black
Oliver Cabell Low 1 | Jet Black $178
G-Star Raw Rackam Core Low
G-Star Raw Rackam Core Low $200
Adidas Ultra Boost
Adidas Ultra Boost Core Black $235
Axel Arigato Cap-Toe Sneaker
Axel Arigato Cap-Toe Sneaker $264
Grenson Sneaker 1
Grenson Sneaker 1 $319
Y-3 Yohjki Court
Y-3 Yohjki Court $395
Adidas Raf Simons Stan Smith
Adidas Raf Simons Stan Smith $428
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers $495
Saint Laurent SL 01 Court Classic Leather Sneakers
Saint Laurent SL 01 Court Classic Leather Sneakers $632
Lanvin Cap-Toe Pebble Grain Leather Sneakers
Lanvin Cap-Toe Pebble Grain Leather Sneakers $725
Salvatore Ferragamo Cube Leather Sneakers
Salvatore Ferragamo Cube Leather Sneakers $758
Gucci Ace Snake Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Gucci Ace Snake Trimmed Leather Sneakers $812
Maison Margiela Replica Low Top Sneakers
Maison Margiela Replica Low Top Sneakers $950
Valentino Garavani Rockrunner
Valentino Garavani Rockrunner $1,117

