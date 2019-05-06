Always bet on black. It was a line once famously (kinda) uttered by Wesley Snipes in an action flick before he knocked someone out. That same still applies today but in the sneaker world (no punching required).

Like white sneakers, black sneakers have earned their own aesthetic ranking in the modern male wardrobe. As a staple footwear piece they can be paired with various popular looks ranging from classic denim to luxe streetwear to leather jackets. Those with a good eye for style can even pair black sneakers with Italian style suits for a sleek and monochromatic look that’s pared down with a bit of polish.

So where do you start in the game of black sneakers? Figuring out the occasion. Skate style black sneakers are best paired with your best casual gear like tees, jeans and shorts. Casual black sneakers of the leather variety are best suited to more smart casual looks which employ trousers, chinos and fitter shorts. Black runners meanwhile play best in the streetwear space.

If you can understand that then you’re ready to pick your poison. These are the best black sneakers to elevate any of your looks.

