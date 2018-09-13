This feature has been produced in partnership with Calibre Clothing

For some, spring racing is Christmas come early – a chance to get the guys together, suit up, and knock off some lukewarm beer in plastic cups on company dime. It’s the only time of the year where you can get completely rinsed in a marquee tent and look like someone your grandmother might respect in the process.

Year round, most of us are restricted to the simple sartorial palate of corporate life. During racing season, not so much. Between Stakes Day, Caulfield Cup, and the venerable Derby Day, there’s opportunity to wear the stuff that’s been burning a hole in your wardrobe since you bought it after Friday drinks three months ago and never got the chance to wear it.

With that in mind, we’ve partnered with Calibre to bring you enough sartorial inspiration to see you through Spring Racing with your sense of style (if not your wallet) intact.

The Fundamentals

Acing the racing season is about more than just getting your boss to cover the expenses on the day and ensuring you don’t fall face-first into the grass before you’ve won your money back.