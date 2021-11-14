The Best Christmas Gifts For Men This Holiday Season

Whether you dread the holiday season or you’ve been counting down the days since last year’s Christmas, the festive day where we hang fairy lights, eat prawns, bake cookies, and exchange gifts is almost here again. That means it’s time to start Christmas shopping, so you don’t find yourself panicking on Christmas Eve, cursing yourself for leaving it to the last minute.

But, Christmas shopping and coming up with Christmas gift ideas can be daunting and, frankly, hard. You don’t want to waste your money, nor, do you want to disappoint your friends and family with unsatisfactory Christmas gifts that will be exchanged or put in the back of the closet and forgotten about by Boxing Day. Not to be stereotypical, but buying Christmas gifts for men can be especially challenging… that’s where we come in.

We’ve rounded up the best Christmas gifts for men; gifts they’ll actually love this holiday season! Whether you’re shopping for your dad, partner, brother, friend, colleague, whoever; these Christmas gifts for men are so good, your gift recipient will start to wonder whether Santa is real and whether the jolly man in red helped you Christmas shop this year.

1/10 Amalgam Collection Ferrari Model Car-lovers will appreciate nothing better than this Ferrari F50 model car (well, perhaps an actual Ferrari; but that’s more than likely over your Christmas gift budget). Ferrari’s F50 was a road-legal race car that was engineered with sophisticated technology and aerodynamics and powered by a 4.7-litre V12 engine.

Capturing the attention of car enthusiasts everywhere, the features of the Ferrari F50, which debuted in 1995, can be admired thanks to Amalgam Collection’s 1:18 scale model that has been handmade to the exact specifications of the original high-performance car; ensuring this model is a precise representation of the remarkable F50. Price: AU$1177. Shop Now

2/10 DMARGE Bond Girls Artwork There’s a reason James Bond has stood the test of time; men want to be him and women want to be with him. This limited edition print is of several 'Bond girls' pictured in front of the sound stage built for the 1976 'The Spy Who Loved Me' James Bond film.

A perfect gift, as any room he hangs it in, will be given an instant hit of cool. Handmade to order, you can get the perfect sized print & frame, and give a Christmas gift that’s shaken, not stirred… Price: AU$295. Shop Now

3/10 Waterford Crystal Whiskey Tumbler Set For a man who loves his whiskey (and which man doesn't?), Waterford's set of 4 whiskey tumblers is an amazing Christmas gift. Handcrafted from fine crystal, these tumblers feature a sleek, straight profile that’s wide enough for his favourite liquor to breathe and, if served on the rocks, allows ice to chill evenly.

Exuding classic style as well as functionality, each crystal tumbler is intricately adorned with Waterford's signature 'Lismore ' pattern - signature diamond and wedge cuts that'll perfectly capture the light and illuminate the deep hues of his favourite drink. A timeless gift, he'll truly thank you for this Christmas. Price: AU$409. Shop Now

4/10 Martell Blue Swift Brandy If the man you're Christmas shopping for enjoys a stiff drink, look no further than Martell's Blue Swift Brandy. The Blue Swift is the first-ever spirit drink made of cognac VSOP, matured in French oak barrels, and then finished in Kentucky bourbon casks. Through Martell’s signature distillation process, the eaux-de-vie absorbs the rich aromatic tones of the bourbon cask.

The result is Martell’s hallmark style – delicate notes of candied fruit and plum – complemented by the subtle sweetness of vanilla and toasted oak from the casks. Exceptionally smooth, with a rounded taste and unique character, this brandy will make a perfect gift this Christmas. Price: AU$95. Shop Now

5/10 Hinoki Knives Any knife from Hinoki makes for a great Christmas gift, especially for those men who love to cook. All Hinoki knives are put through a 100 step process in family-run workshops, are customisable colour-wise, and are highly refined kitchen implements that'll make chopping and cooking a breeze.

We guarantee that he'll be so excited about receiving a Hinoki knife on Christmas morning, that he'll be using it to prep Christmas dinner. Prices start at AU$215. Shop Now

6/10 Meat: The Ultimate Companion Book Most men tend to love barbecuing or eating meat. So, if there's a man in your life who is a meat enthusiast, then there's no better Christmas gift for him than this book!

Fifth-generation butcher, Anthony Puharich, details and celebrates the importance of meat and reveals how to make sublime meat with over 100 recipes. Any meat-obsessed man will highly enjoy learning about how significant meat is, as well as trying out new recipes with this Christmas gift. Price: AU$57.25. Shop Now

7/10 Meater Meat Thermometer Again, most men do love a good barbecue where they can cook and eat delicious meats. If you're looking for a practical gift this Christmas, you can't go wrong with a Meater meat thermometer.

Meater, founded in 2015, is redefining the future of cooking with their truly wireless smart meat thermometer; the first of its kind. Simple to set up and simple to use, Meater's thermometer will help him cook the juiciest steak, chicken, turkey, fish, or any other kind of meat perfectly every time. Price: AU$159. Shop Now

8/10 Alessi Cocktail Shaker Alessi is renowned for creating everyday objects that are interesting and desirable, where aesthetics, functionality, and quality find their balance. Their cocktail shaker, made from mirror polished stainless steel, can be found in almost every bar in the world as it's one of the best cocktail shakers on the market.

Any man will be delighted to craft his own cocktails at home with this sleek and stylish shaker, which is why it's a perfect Christmas gift. Price: AU$275. Shop Now

9/10 DR3 x St Hugo Wine There's nothing better than enjoying a glass (or two) of delicious wine on Christmas day. Therefore, any man will love receiving a bottle of DR3 x St Hugo wine. One of Australia’s most celebrated wine brands, St Hugo has collaborated with Australian Formula One star, Daniel Ricciardo to co-produce a series of fine wines.

Drawing from Ricciardo’s Italian heritage and implementing St Hugo’s ability to create wines of outstanding quality, the DR3 x St Hugo wine range is exquisite and any man will love any bottle from the range as a Christmas gift; just don't expect him to share any with you. That's how good these wines are! Prices start at AU$65. Shop Now