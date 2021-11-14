The Best Christmas Gifts For Men This Holiday Season

Whether you dread the holiday season or you’ve been counting down the days since last year’s Christmas, the festive day where we hang fairy lights, eat prawns, bake cookies, and exchange gifts is almost here again. That means it’s time to start Christmas shopping, so you don’t find yourself panicking on Christmas Eve, cursing yourself for leaving it to the last minute.
But, Christmas shopping and coming up with Christmas gift ideas can be daunting and, frankly, hard. You don’t want to waste your money, nor, do you want to disappoint your friends and family with unsatisfactory Christmas gifts that will be exchanged or put in the back of the closet and forgotten about by Boxing Day. Not to be stereotypical, but buying Christmas gifts for men can be especially challenging… that’s where we come in.
We’ve rounded up the best Christmas gifts for men; gifts they’ll actually love this holiday season! Whether you’re shopping for your dad, partner, brother, friend, colleague, whoever; these Christmas gifts for men are so good, your gift recipient will start to wonder whether Santa is real and whether the jolly man in red helped you Christmas shop this year.
Amalgam Collection Ferrari Model
Capturing the attention of car enthusiasts everywhere, the features of the Ferrari F50, which debuted in 1995, can be admired thanks to Amalgam Collection’s 1:18 scale model that has been handmade to the exact specifications of the original high-performance car; ensuring this model is a precise representation of the remarkable F50. Price: AU$1177.
DMARGE Bond Girls Artwork
A perfect gift, as any room he hangs it in, will be given an instant hit of cool. Handmade to order, you can get the perfect sized print & frame, and give a Christmas gift that’s shaken, not stirred… Price: AU$295.
Waterford Crystal Whiskey Tumbler Set
Exuding classic style as well as functionality, each crystal tumbler is intricately adorned with Waterford's signature 'Lismore ' pattern - signature diamond and wedge cuts that'll perfectly capture the light and illuminate the deep hues of his favourite drink. A timeless gift, he'll truly thank you for this Christmas. Price: AU$409.
Martell Blue Swift Brandy
The result is Martell’s hallmark style – delicate notes of candied fruit and plum – complemented by the subtle sweetness of vanilla and toasted oak from the casks. Exceptionally smooth, with a rounded taste and unique character, this brandy will make a perfect gift this Christmas. Price: AU$95.
Hinoki Knives
We guarantee that he'll be so excited about receiving a Hinoki knife on Christmas morning, that he'll be using it to prep Christmas dinner. Prices start at AU$215.
Meat: The Ultimate Companion Book
Fifth-generation butcher, Anthony Puharich, details and celebrates the importance of meat and reveals how to make sublime meat with over 100 recipes. Any meat-obsessed man will highly enjoy learning about how significant meat is, as well as trying out new recipes with this Christmas gift. Price: AU$57.25.
Meater Meat Thermometer
Meater, founded in 2015, is redefining the future of cooking with their truly wireless smart meat thermometer; the first of its kind. Simple to set up and simple to use, Meater's thermometer will help him cook the juiciest steak, chicken, turkey, fish, or any other kind of meat perfectly every time. Price: AU$159.
Alessi Cocktail Shaker
Any man will be delighted to craft his own cocktails at home with this sleek and stylish shaker, which is why it's a perfect Christmas gift. Price: AU$275.
DR3 x St Hugo Wine
Drawing from Ricciardo’s Italian heritage and implementing St Hugo’s ability to create wines of outstanding quality, the DR3 x St Hugo wine range is exquisite and any man will love any bottle from the range as a Christmas gift; just don't expect him to share any with you. That's how good these wines are! Prices start at AU$65.
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Sneakers
Oliver Cabell is committed to fair pricing for top quality and design, and strongly advocates against unethical manufacturing and inflating prices. The result? Hand-crafted, European-made, and affordable premium shoes that are designed to last. What a stylish Christmas gift with just the right amount of function. Prices start at AU$235.