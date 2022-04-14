Manscaped Review: Cutting It Fine

Looking for an in-depth and totally honest review of the Manscaped hair trimmer? You’ve come to the right place. I’ve spent some considerable time with the very latest Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 to help decide if it’s a genuinely worthwhile addition to your bathroom and a cut above the rest.

But first, what is manscaping?

Manscaping is an official term that refers to the art of pruning and trimming all your body hair. However, it is more generally applied to the act of trimming the hair below your waist. We’d say it’s a pretty essential task. Not only does a full, untamed bush look unsightly, but it could also be a potential turn off for anyone lucky enough to see you in your full birthday suit.

So, keeping your body hair (and pubic hair especially) under control is something all men should take an active approach to. Naturally, however, taking sharp blades to such intimate areas is a nerve-wracking experience for some men, especially if they’ve never properly dabbled in body hair removal.

If this sounds like you, then be sure to check out our full guide to manscaping.

What is Manscaped?

This brings us on nicely to the Manscaped body hair trimmer. Taking the very definition of cutting body hair and using it as the brand name is a stroke of genius in my opinion. It clearly defines what the product has been made for and, in theory, should live up to that name by offering one of the best, most hassle-free experiences.

Manscaped is a men’s brand of various grooming products. Most notably, the company has a body hair trimmer called The Lawn Mower, alongside others such as The Weed Whacker nose and ear hair trimmer, The Plow face razor and Weed Whacker groin razor.

The Lawn Mower is now in its fourth generation and is marketed as not only the best attack against groin hair but as a tool to use for all your body hair removal needs. It’s available to buy on its own or as part of various bundle sets, which can include other grooming products such as the Crop Reviver ball toner and Crop Preserver ball deodorant. I do like the use of humour in Manscaped’s marketing, but even I’ll admit a toner specifically developed for your balls sounds a little farfetched.

Is Manscaped good?

The Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 is a relatively small hair trimmer, finished in a smart-looking matte black colour and one that can be used wirelessly. Some body hair groomers may only work when plugged into the mains, but the wireless functionality of the Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0, coupled with its small size, makes it easy to manoeuvre around those hard to reach, and delicate, places.

I’m someone who does like to regularly maintain hair length, and would most commonly use a safety razor in the shower. I’ve come away unscathed 99 percent of the time, and have always had reservations about taking an electric trimmer to my nether regions. Fast-moving teeth and delicate areas don’t mix, in my opinion.

I was also aware of some pretty negative reviews of the Manscaped trimmers, with many claiming they had cut themselves when attempting to manscape. Safe to say, I went in with some caution. Manscaped claims the Lawn Mower 4.0 is outfitted with SkinSafe technology on the ceramic blades, which provides “precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below-the-waist.”

Does Manscaped work?

After charging the trimmer using the supplied charging base (you do need to have your own USB-A plug) which lets you know by way of three lights how charged your trimmer is, I set it to work. I decided against using the Lawn Mower 4.0 on my balls but felt confident using it everywhere else. Manscaped says you can use the trimmer on the boys if you want, but just make sure you keep the skin taut during the process.

The Lawn Mower 4.0 is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower if you wish. Adding water into the mix can help to keep the skin taut.

I immediately noticed just how quiet it is in use. This may not be an important factor for everyone, but being able to trim away without the potential of my housemates hearing loud buzzing coming from my bathroom, did put my mind at ease.

The Manscaped trimmer is also incredibly lightweight, so holding it for extended periods of time is no issue at all. I used it without any guard on at all (go hard or go home, right?) and found the blades sliced through the hair like a knife through butter. It was effortless and effective.

My only niggle is that it does, as should be expected, cut the hair incredibly short. At least, shorter than I would have normally liked. I’m not exactly a professional swimmer who needs to rid their body of all hair. I found, for my hair length at least, using the smaller of the two supplied plastic guards to not be effective; my hair was already too short for the guard to pick up.

A quick note on those plastic guards. Each can actually be set to two different lengths, depending on how you set them over the main ceramic blade.

However, when I’ve previously used the body groomer I already own, I’m able to cut to a short length using a guard and be happy with the results. That’s not to say I wasn’t happy with the result of using the Manscaped without a guard, it just resulted in incredibly short hair that I wasn’t used to. I was seriously impressed with how easy the experience was, though.

For the sake of public decency, I’m not going to be posting before and after pictures. You’ll just have to trust what I’m saying.

Can I use Manscaped on all body hair?

Yes, absolutely you can. While I’m not super hairy, I do possess a rather generous amount of body hair, which I like to maintain on a regular basis using a body groomer. Figuring this was a perfect opportunity to really put the Manscaped to the test, I attached one of the guards (the smaller one) and began to move the trimmer up and down my body.

Again, the cutting experience was smooth, easy, quick and effective. Any hair that was cut fell to the floor, which I was impressed with since my current body groomer would get hair caught up in the guard, requiring me to empty it on a regular basis. Manscaped has also fitted a small LED light near the blade to help with visibility. This LED light automatically comes on when you turn the unit on, but can be turned off by pressing and holding down on the power button for a few seconds.

Is Manscaped expensive?

Manscaped offers various bundles on top of being able to buy the Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 as a standalone unit. The company also offers a Peak Hygiene Plan, which is a subscription-based plan that sees you being sent a fresh blade to replace the one on your trimmer every 3 months, alongside a refill of one of the formulations, such as the Crop Reviver ball toner. This is charged at $24.99 every 3 months.

The pricing is as follows:

Lawn Mower 4.0 standalone unit: $149.99 or $139.99 with the Peak Hygiene Plan

Perfect Package 4.0: Lawn Mower 4.0; Crop Preserver ball deodorant; Crop Reviver ball toner; Magic Mat shaving mats (to collect hair); The Shed travel bag and a pair of Manscaped boxer briefs – $169.99 or $159.99 with Peak Hygiene Plan.

Performance Package 4.0: Lawn Mower 4.0; Weed Whacker ear & nose hair trimmer; Crop Preserver ball deodorant; Crop Reviver ball toner; Magic Mat shaving mats (to collect hair); The Shed travel bag and a pair of Manscaped boxer briefs – $169.99 or $159.99 with Peak Hygiene Plan – $189.99 or $179.99 with Peak Hygiene Plan.

Can you use Manscaped on your face?

Yes, you can. It’s only really worthwhile using Manscaped on your face if you have a long beard, as the guards can be used to cut through the excess hair. I didn’t use it on my face personally, as I only rock a little bit of stubble and have a dedicated beard trimmer to take care of it.

Is Manscaped worth it?

Ultimately, yes I do think Manscaped is worth it if you take your manscaping habits seriously. The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is a lightweight, premium looking device and does an excellent job at cutting through hair. As I mentioned earlier, I was a little apprehensive about using Manscaped for the first time, based purely on some negative reviews I’d seen.

However, after using it several times not just for hair ‘down there’ but for other body hair grooming too, I’m happy for it to replace my previous body groomer.

You can get yourself your very own Manscaped body hair trimmer by clicking the link below.

