9 Best Beard Trimmers Australia, Tried & Tested By Blokes

Having a feature-packed beard trimmer to hand in the bathroom is an absolute necessity for Aussie men. Whether you rock a full beard or the clean-shaven look, ensuring you regularly maintain your beard or stubble can make all the difference between looking completely unkempt or a well-groomed modern gentleman. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best beard and stubble trimmers in Australia.
Short For Time? These Are Our Top Picks
|Best All-Round Beard Trimmer:
|Phillips OneBlade Pro
|Best Affordable Beard Trimmer:
|Wahl All-in-One Rechargeable
|Best Professional Beard Trimmer:
|Wahl Waterproof Stainless Steel
Lengths: 0.5mm – 9mm
Battery: 90 mins
Waterproof: Yes
Philips is one of the standout manufacturers of beard trimmers in Australia and the OneBlade Pro is perhaps the best it has to offer.
It’s incredibly versatile despite having just one blade. With a range of length settings and some of the best precision cutting we’ve seen on a trimmer, the OneBlade Pro is the best there is for perfect stubble.
The battery lasts up to two hours and only needs one hour to charge, making it even more convenient.
Small, easy to carry, and incredibly affordable, it’s really the only beard trimmer you need. If you don’t need to trim body hair, you can buy the standard OneBlade for just shy of $70.
Lengths: 0.2mm – 10mm
Battery: 120 mins
Waterproof: Yes
If you need a beard trimmer to last you a lifetime, the Philips BT9000 is the way to go.
Benefitting from Philips’ SteelPrecision technology, combining a metal comb and a strong cutter, you’ll have a beard trimmer that can cut through anything.
You don’t need to worry about nicks either thanks to anti-friction coating. With thirty integrated length settings, getting the perfect result is easy.
A one hour charge will give you two hours of use and a removable head makes for easy cleaning.
Lengths: Clean Shave
Battery: 60 mins
Waterproof: Yes
The Panasonic ES-LT4B electric shaver offers an efficient, irritation-free shave with its powerful linear motor delivering 39,000 cross-cutting actions per minute. Its responsive beard sensor technology adapts to facial contours for a personalized experience.
Three moving blades work together for an easy shave, while the flexible shaver head reduces the strokes needed, while it’s also waterproof, easy to clean, and includes a pop-up trimmer.
The shaver features high-quality, sharp blades and durable foils made of surgical-grade Japanese stainless steel, enabling a smooth, irritation-free wet or dry shave.
As an added bonus, it’s available in a range of bright colours to give your bathroom decor a much-needed pop.
Lengths: 0.5mm – 10mm
Battery: 50 mins
Waterproof: No
Braun is another leading name in the men’s grooming game. The Series 3 is perfect for those needing a basic beard trimmer without all the extra gimmicks.
With twenty length settings from the integrated blade alone plus a number of guards tackling longer beards, you’ll be able to trim your beard into any style you want.
You’re also guaranteed long-lasting trimming thanks to Braun’s Lifetime Sharp Blades.
The only downside is that a full charge takes 10 hours, and will give you 50 minutes of use.
Lengths: 1mm – 35mm
Battery: 120 mins
Waterproof: No
Another affordable beard trimmer option comes from Remington.
The built-in adjustable comb allows for trimming from 1mm up to 35mm, thanks to the inclusion of additional guards and combs.
All blades are washable, although the trimmer itself won’t survive a shower. However, the nose and ear hair trimmer can.
For long beards, we can’t think of any better beard trimmers available right now.
Lengths: 1.5mm – 11mm
Battery: 6 hours
Waterproof: Yes
Wahl is one of the biggest names in professional haircare and is trusted by barbers around the world.
Many of Wahl’s beard trimmers are more expensive than others but their quality speaks volumes.
This waterproof beard trimmer can be used in the shower and will happily survive a wash under the tap. A diamond-like coating on the blades ensures the sharpest and most comfortable cutting experience, too.
You’re able to trim ear, nose and eyebrow hir with it too. The battery will last a mammoth six hours from just a one-hour charge.
Lengths: 2mm – 12mm (0.5mm on bare blade)
Battery: 80 mins
Waterproof: No
While the majority of Wahl beard trimmers are rather pricey, you can’t get much more affordable than $50. And for such a small investment, you get yourself a beard trimmer from one of the best names in the business.
This all-in-one beard trimmer will take care of your beard, ear, nose and body hair and cut them all to perfect precision thanks to a range of guards and carbon-steel blades.
The battery may only last up to 80 minutes, but for $50 you can’t ask for much more. If you need a basic beard trimmer just for travelling, this option for Wahl won’t steer you wrong.
Lengths: 2mm – 12mm (0.5mm on bare blade)
Battery: 60 mins
Waterproof: No
VS For Men may not be the first name you think of when it comes to beard trimmers, but their products are genuinely worth your consideration. Affordable and high-quality, there is much to love.
This Groom Captain beard trimmer will take care of your face, nose, ear and body hair, all in one small and ergonomic body. You do need to attach the various heads and guards to adjust the length, but these allow you to cover all beard lengths.
Lengths: 1mm, 3mm & 5mm comb attachments
Battery: 45 mins
Waterproof: No
Ok, so the MicroTouch Solo is more affordable than the Wahl All-in-One, but considering the Wahl can do more, we see it as a more worthwhile option. But, if you’re just looking for a simple yet effective beard trimmer that takes care of the most essential grooming needs, the Solo is for you.
From its travel-sized body, you’re able to trim your beard to various lengths thanks to a selection of guards.
Remove the guards and you have yourself a super-sharp and super-precise trimmer for tidying up your neckline and sideburns.
The battery does only last up to 45 minutes, so you’ll get three or four trims out of it. For $40, it’s hard to argue with.