9 Best Beard Trimmers Australia, Tried & Tested By Blokes

Best All-Round Beard Trimmer

OneBlade Pro

Philips

$99

Lengths: 0.5mm – 9mm

Battery: 90 mins

Waterproof: Yes

Philips is one of the standout manufacturers of beard trimmers in Australia and the OneBlade Pro is perhaps the best it has to offer.

It’s incredibly versatile despite having just one blade. With a range of length settings and some of the best precision cutting we’ve seen on a trimmer, the OneBlade Pro is the best there is for perfect stubble.

The battery lasts up to two hours and only needs one hour to charge, making it even more convenient.

Small, easy to carry, and incredibly affordable, it’s really the only beard trimmer you need. If you don’t need to trim body hair, you can buy the standard OneBlade for just shy of $70.