15 Luxious Beard Oils For Growth & Conditioning

If you want to grow a fully, healthy beard, then you need to invest in some quality beard oil to help keep it looking its best. A beard is something a man can – and should – take great pride in. Being able to sprout a thick mane of facial hair (and keeping it tidy!) can not only completely transform a man’s look, but it can become somewhat of a hobby.

The key to a good beard is regular maintenance. Now, we understand if guys feel a little too metrosexual investing in skincare products designed specifically for a beard, such as beard oil, but they really are essential! Beard oils are key in keeping your beloved facial hair in check, and more importantly, healthy, should you decide to have a proper crack at growing a beard.

Beard oil also generally smells awesome, making it a great, subtle alternative to cologne if you don’t want to get Eau de Parfum all up in your whiskers.

So, now you understand the benefits to using beard oil, it’s time to head out and buy some for yourself. But which brands should you be looking out for? Once again, we here at DMARGE are more than happy to come to your aid. These are some of the best beard oils around.