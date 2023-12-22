15 Luxious Beard Oils For Growth & Conditioning

If you want to grow a fully, healthy beard, then you need to invest in some quality beard oil to help keep it looking its best. A beard is something a man can – and should – take great pride in. Being able to sprout a thick mane of facial hair (and keeping it tidy!) can not only completely transform a man’s look, but it can become somewhat of a hobby.
The key to a good beard is regular maintenance. Now, we understand if guys feel a little too metrosexual investing in skincare products designed specifically for a beard, such as beard oil, but they really are essential! Beard oils are key in keeping your beloved facial hair in check, and more importantly, healthy, should you decide to have a proper crack at growing a beard.
Beard oil also generally smells awesome, making it a great, subtle alternative to cologne if you don’t want to get Eau de Parfum all up in your whiskers.
So, now you understand the benefits to using beard oil, it’s time to head out and buy some for yourself. But which brands should you be looking out for? Once again, we here at DMARGE are more than happy to come to your aid. These are some of the best beard oils around.
Ricki Hall’s Booze & Baccy Travel Beard Oil
Named after a 1905 Edwardian explorer whose journals filled with detailed lists of exotic grooming ingredients were found some 90 years later, Captain Fawcett is one of the true advocates not just of beard and moustache care, but of men’s grooming as a whole.
Products bearing the Captain’s name can err on the more expensive side of men’s grooming, but the products you get in return are some of the absolute best in the business. It’s with this in mind that Captain Fawcett has collaborated with some of the most famous beards in the business, including Jimmy Niggles and Ricki Hall, and it’s the Ricki Hall’s Booze & Baccy Beard Oil that we particularly love.
You’ll be hard pushed to find a more masculine scent than the combination of honeyed tobacco leaves, vanilla bean, and woody oakmoss. But of course, the smell isn’t the only thing that will persuade you to get this beard oil, as the list of ingredients, which includes, vanilla, frankincense, sweet almond oil and jojoba oil, will work together to leave your beard well-moisturised and nourished.
Beard Oil
American start-up turned highly successful men’s grooming label Brickell uses only all-natural ingredients in all of its products. They’re slightly more expensive than some competitors, but the higher cost does indeed return a higher quality of product.
Brickell’s beard oil contains Algae Extract and Vitamin E to both hydrate and condition your facial fuzz, while Aloe Vera soothes the skin underneath. You’re left with scents of peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender.
Palo Santo
Cremo offers a wide range of grooming products for shaves, beards, bodies, faces, and hair, all designed to elevate the grooming routine. The brand draws inspiration from the atmosphere of a traditional barbershop, capturing the acute attention to detail, professionalism, and passion in all its products.
Designed with premium ingredients including Argan and Jojoba Oils, whose natural nourishing properties help soften brittle facial hair and keep your beard looking and feeling its best. Their award-winning beard oils boast a legendary quality and its lightweight, leave-in formula contains premium moisturisers, from a proprietary blend of natural oils, that help soothe itch and tame unruliness without feeling heavy or greasy – so you can enjoy a smooth path to beard glory.
Clean & Fresh Beard Serum
Founded by then-teenagers Leen and Bertus, this Dutch brand pays homage to rockabilly, psychobilly, greaser, rocker, scumbag culture. The duo opened their barbershop in Rotterdam and have vowed to save each and every man from bad haircuts, one cut and style at a time. It’s this dedication to old-school barbering and an emphasis on guys looking great that spurred them on to create their own line of products.
The dedicated beard range includes washes and foams, as well as the Clean & Fresh Beard Serum. This specially formulated serum will leave your beard feeling weightless and looking full by strengthening the hair, from just a couple of drops.
The Raven Beard Oil
Australian brand, Weirdy Beardy was founded by Benjamin Beardy, who in 1969 visited his ancestral home of Scotland and happened upon a range of hair tonics and oils that played remarkably well with his beard. Detouring via California on his way back to Australia, Benjamin came up with the idea of creating a beard and grooming brand all of his own.
Recognising that the Australian heat can wreak havoc on men’s facial hair, Benjamin had to formulate some exceptional oils to help fight the effects and since he was the only man for some time who used them, his local pub dubbed him ‘Weirdy’ and thus the brand name was born.
Now used by men all over the world, Weirdy Beardy products all focus on beards and moustaches, and with a range of scents available to choose from, finding a suitably masculine one for you will be easy.
Utility Beard Oil
You can’t get more beard-orientated grooming products than from a brand called Beardbrand. Initially founded as a way to unite a community of bearded men, with blogs and a YouTube channel, Beardbrand eventually became so big that it was impossible not to develop a product line.
With such love and passion for all things beards being put into it by founder Eric Bandholz, the resultant line of beard-related products – including their beard oil available in multiple scents – are some of the most premium beard oils around.
Gentleman's Beard Oil
Master barbers Truefitt & Hill are experts when it comes to making modern gentlemen look their best. Not only can you visit one of their many barbershops to be given a deluxe sprucing up, but the brand also has its own range of high-quality products to continue the experience at home.
Their Gentleman’s Beard Oil combines several natural oils into one product: coconut, avocado, sesame, jojoba, and Argan. The result is a thoroughly conditioned beard and irritation-free skin.
Best Damn Beard Oil
Exuding a military aesthetic, Minneapolis-based Duke Cannon Supply Co. is a brand for burly men who need products to support their hard-working lifestyles.
The Best Damn Beard Oil uses apricot kernel, argan, and jojoba oils, combined with a selection of vitamins and antioxidants that help fight skin blemishes, as well as conditioning your beard, of course.
Shine Hair & Beard Oil
Australian brand Aēsop is one that not only has exceptionally good looking packaging, but consistently delivers when it comes to product performance. Their Shine Hair & Beard Oil is designed for use on any type of beard hair. Silicone-free and aromatic, it will happily hydrate your whiskers, leaving them looking a lot more luscious.
Beard Oil
Realising that some 20 years ago guys didn’t have great access to a luxurious grooming range they could call their own, Jack Black was founded to provide men with a range of products that would facilitate the needs of the modern man. The brand has since become one of the best-selling men’s skincare brands in the world with the company’s beard oil also being widely regarded as one of the best in the business.
Made from a range of natural oils and vitamins to help prevent dry skin, the Jack Black beard oil promotes a well-hydrated beard with just the right amount of shine.
Devil's Delight Beard Oil
Founded in 2004, Billy Jealousy is the brainchild of Pat Persi, a man who was won over by other all-natural men’s grooming products so much, that he decided to have a go at developing a brand of his own. The resulting company uses scientific research to create all of its products, such as the Devil’s Delight Beard Oil.
Made with sunflower, sweet almond, and avocado oils, this beard oil ticks off the trifecta of moisturising, strengthening, and protecting, while also adding a touch of shine and leaving a black pepper fragrance.
Beard Oil
Baxter of California is a grooming brand that all guys should become familiar with, for their collection of high-quality products that have proven themselves time and time again since the company’s founding in 1965.
Baxter’s beard oil is infused with squalene and avocado oil and can comfortably be used on all skin types and beard styles. Your beard hair will look thicker and fuller in no time, and your skin underneath will be well hydrated too, and you’ll give off a delightful scent of sandalwood, jasmine, and cedarwood.
Morning Wood Beard Oil
Founded in Melbourne by Daniel Mahoney, The Groomed Man Co. was born to combat a serious lack of locally-produced, quality grooming products for men and their beards. The brand lays claim to being the “only beard oil in Australia to use pure botanical oils in their purest form”, which include argan, jojoba, and sweet almond oils to help your beard stay soft and sumptuous.
Along with this, in true Aussie fashion, Daniel’s brand injects some humour into the naming of its scents, which include such niceties as Morning Wood and Cloves Off.
Beard Oil
Founded on a basis to shake up the grooming industry, STMNT’s mission is to make a statement. Founded in 2020, and recognising cultural shifts, this young brand targets itself to all genders and those who want to “stand up for what they believe in”.
The company’s beard oil will most likely be used by men, of course, and can be used on all beard types. It’s silicone-free and uses a blend of natural oils to create a highly moisturising effect.
Beard Oil
Dedicated to catering to all the facial care needs of the modern man, Milkman Grooming Co. is also acutely aware that different guys will rock different styles from different eras, whether it be rockabilly, a preacher of all things Chaplin, or simply the modern man about town who just looks good with a bit of stubble.
All products are made in Australia using local ingredients and not only does the company produce an extensive range of beard oils in different scents, but it also has a comprehensive range of scissors, combs, brushes and bags, meaning sculpting your perfect beard will be a piece of cake.