10 Best Men’s Brogues & Wingtips For Smart Style In 2023

When it comes to finding a fine pair of men’s brogues, the material is everything. Premium leather and suede fabrics are critical for quality brogues; bonus points for something that’s been responsibly and ethically sourced.
Keep an eye out for calf leather, as this leather offers a refined look with a shiny finish, ideal for black-tie occasions. Additionally, invest in a cushiony footbed and a responsive sole, as there’s nothing worse than having throbbing feet mid-way through any formal event.
If you need to upgrade your footwear game, we’ve rounded up the best brogues for men, all of which are guaranteed to elevate any outfit.
Ace Marks
Although this name isn’t a household name, Ace Marks is a footwear brand you want to know. Founded in 2012, Ace Marks produces stylish men’s shoes available for affordable prices. Their hand-crafted Italian shoes are accessible to everyman without ever comprising the design or quality, as they believe excellent footwear shouldn’t be overpriced.
Ace Marks manufacture some of the best wingtip brogues; the perfect formal footwear money can buy. Many of these wingtip shoes are lined with highly breathable calfskin leather, making them extremely comfortable to walk in. Also, this selection is available in the most eye-capturing earthy browns, set to make a statement the minute you enter any room.
Scarosso
This Italian shoewear brand makes extraordinary designs for affordable prices, your to-go footwear brand that promises luxurious shoes without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for polished dress shoes, then you’ve come to the right place, as Scarosso offers different styles made from smooth leather and suede, including their brogues.
These brogues are a classic style showcasing clean lines and impeccable craftsmanship, the perfect dress shoe to elevate the rest of your formal wear. If you’re looking for something slightly different, Scarosso also offers brogue boots capturing a vintage look and a cap toe.
Allen Edmonds
Allen Edmonds ensures all its products are of the highest quality as every shoe is hand-crafted through a 212 step process. Make sure you visit their store, as they offer some of the most delicate brogue shoes that have been treated with great care and detail to feel like a customised fit.
These brogues are available in stunning colours and contrast heels, providing more of a lively dress shoe. However, aside from just looking good, these shoes offer maximum support with a 360 Bench Welt construction for added durability and stability. Dress these shoes up or drown; they’re highly versatile.
Cole Haan
Founded in the roaring twenties in Chicago, Illinois, Cole Haan became known for its incredible collection of stylish yet cosy dress shoes. From their contoured arch and cushioned footbed, Cole Haan shoes support you with every stride you take. They have an extensive collection of men’s shoes, offering styles suitable for casual, formal and everything in between.
These brogue styles are perfect for the modern man, as they have fused luxurious style with innovative technology. These shoes come with rich leather uppers and rebound cushioning that’s incredibly responsive.
Church's
This leading shoe-making company initially had workers producing shoes from their own homes before finally bringing production under one roof, which led to Church’s finding its footing, launching their ‘Adaptive’ collection. These shoes offered customers the chance to essentially customer their dress shoes in various widths, materials and even half-sizes, making every product feel like a customised fit.
Still today, Church manufacture the best dress shoes, including well-crafted brogues. From oxford style brogues, brogue wingtip boots to full derby brogues, they offer many different incarnations. Church’s also uses the finest materials, including Doha, Nevada and Calf leather.
Charles Tyrwhitt
Since the mid-eighties, Charlie Tyrwhitt has created stellar menswear and footwear rooted in its timeless aesthetic. This has been a go-to formal wear brand ever since its creation in 1986, helping men to look and feel their best.
Their collection of brogues are premium leather and suede, guaranteed to smarten up your style. Charles Tyrwhitt offers classic brogues and brogue boots that are durable yet lightweight, promising you an exceptional level of comfort. Charles Tyrwhitt also offers semi brogue sneakers if you’re looking for more a sporty style. These shoes come with stitch detailing and textile lining, guaranteed to last the long run.
Ted Baker
The British-born tailoring brand provides luxurious pieces with a modern twist. Founded in 1988 in Glasgow, Ted Baker has had an evident focus on clothing quality and detail, changing the footwear industry for the better. Make sure you check out their collection, as they offer a diverse brogue range available in many different styles.
If you’re looking for leather trainers – a brogue and sneaker hybrid, Ted Barker has you covered. Otherwise, Ted Barker has an assortment of brogues crafted from silky smooth leather, the perfect smart casual shoes.
Grenson
Grenson has led the shoe game since 1866, growing to prominence manufacturing boots for soldiers during The Great War – it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about high-performing, protective footwear. However, their collection has expanded greatly, as Grenson offer impressive dress shoes that balance great style and functionality.
Genson brogues are some of the best money can buy. With each shoe given a different men’s name, it’s clear Grenson treat these shoes the same way they would with their own sons. These brogues have a highly durable sole, adding a little bounce to your walk. However, if you’re after a slightly more utilitarian style, make sure to pick up a pair of their sleek black boots.
Paul Smith
Paul Smith is one of British’s foremost designer brands that seamlessly blend modernity and tradition in their designs. Aside from creating incredible menswear, Paul Smith is also home to some of the finest shoe styles, including brogues.
Paul Smith offers an extensive range of brogues versatile enough to merge into formal or casual wear. If you’re looking for something a little more revolutionary, they create brogues with chunky heels, adding a rock n roll sensibility to the classic shoe.
Clarks
Clarks is still a privately owned business, still based at its birthplace in Somerset, UK. With over two centuries of experience, innovation and superb craftsmanship remain at the forefront of this brand, as every product is designed with meticulous detail.
If you’re searching for highly supportive dress shoes, then look no further than Clarks, as these brogues have an EVA midsole. These shoes come with classic brogue detailing and impeccable stitching for a clean, polished look. Also, these brogues are metal-rated leather, sourced from a tannery that’s achieved a medal rating from the Leather Working Group – third-party overseeing organising that promotes responsible and ethical manufacturing.
Florsheim
Founded in 1892, American brand Florsheim has been producing incredible footwear for quite some time. Renowned for being at the forefront of the latest trends and technology, Florsheim stays true to its classic styling and quality artistry while always remaining ahead of the curb.
Florsheim offers endless styles, from derby brogues to toe cap brogues; you’re bound to find something that suits your taste. These shoes also come with a cushiony footbed, helping keep your feet feel secure and supported all night long.