The 56 Best Whiskey Brands You Need To Know In 2022

Contrary to popular belief, there’s a whole world of whiskey out there aside from the usual whiskey brand suspects pumped unrelentingly out of the distilleries of Scotland and the American South.

Of course, there are still plenty of whiskey brands coming out of the old-school powerhouses as well… So we’re undertaking the daunting task of guiding you on a whiskey world tour. Here are 56 whiskey brands that you should be aware of when you see them sitting on the shelf of any bar.

You’ll probably know some, you probably won’t know a lot, but whiskey is as much about the journey as it is the destination anyway. Slàinte.

Whiskey Brands FAQ