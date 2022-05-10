Who Is Supercar Blondie? The Australian, Car-Mad Social Media Star

If you’ve ever logged onto Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, there is a good chance you would have seen videos posted by Supercar Blondie. Her videos are exactly what you’d expect: a ‘blondie’ talking about supercars. But, of course, Supercar Blondie isn’t the only social media star to talk about the latest and greatest supercars, so what makes her so special?

We’re about to answer that question and more, including Supercar Blondie’s net worth, her age and what she did before she hit the big time on social media.

Supercar Blondie Quick Facts

Name: Alexandra Mary ‘Alex’ Hirschi

Age: 36

DoB: 21st September 1985

Nationality: Australian. Born in Brisbane, Queensland

Net Worth: $17 million (estimated)

Instagram: @supercarblondie – 10.1m followers

TikTok: @supercarblondie333 – 1.6m followers

YouTube: SupercarBlondie – 7.97m subscribers

Facebook: Supercar Blondie – 46m followers

Who Is Supercar Blondie?

Check out some of Supercar Blondie’s best bits

Supercar Blondie is the social media name for Alexandra Mary Hirschi. Alex was born in Brisbane, Queensland in 1985. She has claimed she has had a passion for cars since an early age but went on to study Journalism & Business at the Queensland University of Technology. After graduating, Alex became a presenter for Southern Cross Austereo – the largest radio broadcaster in Australia – in Brisbane.

She moved to Dubai, UAE in 2008 and took up a job presenting radio for Dubai Eye 103.8. It was during this time she was able to interview high-profile celebrities including John Travolta, Jake Gyllenhaal and Liam Neeson.

It wasn’t until 2018 she decided to leave her job in radio to focus on a social media career revolving around all things automotive.

The move certainly paid off, as Supercar Blondie is now one of the biggest social media stars and accounts to bring the latest automotive news to millions of people. She does so via a range of video content, which is filmed by her husband, Nik Hirschi.

Chief to her success in the world of automotive is the fact she’s a woman. Traditionally, cars have very much been a male-dominated category, but Supercar Blondie has effectively said “up yours” to this tradition, and proves anyone can become increasingly involved – and obsessed – with cars.

Admittedly, she doesn’t delve into the intricate details of the cars she features and reviews, but she isn’t trying to appeal to the car-obsessed geeks out there. Instead, Supercar Blondie gives a general overview of the latest supercars and hypercars, and points out some of their coolest features, making her videos far more appealing to a much wider audience.

What Cars Has Supercar Blondie Reviewed?

Because of her astronomical success and reach on virtually all social media platforms, Supercar Blondie is able to gain access to some of the latest, most exclusive and rare supercars on the planet. While most of these cars already tend to be in Dubai – the world’s playground for billionaires – she also travels to other countries and continents to be one of the first to get hands-on with a range of cars.

She was the first in the world to drive the Devel Sixteen, for example. This is a prototype hypercar developed in the United Arab Emirates that delivers 5,000bhp. She was also the first to get the keys to Bugatti Veyron L’Or Blanc – a collaboration model of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport with the Royal Porcelain Factory in Berlin – which was shipped to Dubai from Berlin, especially for her.

Some of her most recent videos include the all-new electric Hummer, a futuristic BMW concept car with gullwing doors, the world’s first Hermes Pagani Huayra, valued at $7 million and the Matador MH2, the world’s first hydrogen-powered supercar.

Supercar Blondie has also been fortunate enough to be able to drive the actual Batmobile from the 1989 movie starring Michael Keaton as the famous caped crusader.

Supercar Blondie Net Worth

Due to her huge online presence, Supercar Blondie has been able to charge more and more for her social media posts. It’s now claimed she charges up to $1.4 million per sponsored post. This has enabled her to amass an estimated fortune of US$17 million.

How Many Cars Does Supercar Blondie Own?

Of course, the combination of a million-dollar fortune and a keen interest in cars means that Supercar Blondie has an impressive car collection of her own. Supercar Blondie used to own a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 finished in a custom blue paint job, which she named ‘Lucy’. She has, however, since sold this car.

She has since bought a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge, a McLaren 720S and a custom Brabus G (based on the Mercedes-AMG G Wagen) with Tiffany blue interior. Her other cars include an Ares S1 hypercar, which is made in Modena, Italy and sells for $500,000. She’s also said she has ordered a Tesla Cybertruck, which is set to finally launch in 2023.

Say what you want about Supercar Blondie. Yes, she may not give a tremendous insight into the inner workings of some of the most exclusive vehicles on the planet, but there’s no denying she has serious mass appeal. It’s definitely worth checking out her social media channels, not least to be able to stay up to date on the latest technological developments in the world of automotive.

