Who Won The AFL Grand Final, The Year These Iconic Watches Were Released

With a fresh year in front of us, we turn back the clock and look back at some of the milestone premiership moments in AFL and some of the winning watches from that year.

1940: The Demons defeat Richmond, and IWC’s Big Pilot is born

​​It would take more than a World War to stop the 44th season of the VFL, and the Demons won their fourth-ever premiership in 1940 in front of more than 70,000 fans at the MCG.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, IWC started producing exceptionally large timepieces specifically for military navigators, designed for maximum legibility. In 2002, IWC revived this plus-sized watch, and the mighty 46.2mm Big Pilot was born, becoming an instant hit.

1969: Richmond defeats Carlton, and Zenith creates the Defy line

The tail-end of the swinging sixties saw underdogs Richmond take down Cartlon in a fourth-quarter win in front of a record crowd. It was also a big year for Zenith, who released their El Primero Chronograph — one of the first automatic chronographs ever made.

They also released an avant-garde design called the Defy, with a faceted case and 14-sided bezel. This robust sports watch lives on today in the 41mm Defy Skyline.

1985: Essendon dominate Hawthorn, and Cartier gets sporty with the Pasha

Despite being marred by a brawl that broke out shortly after the opening bounce, the 1985 Premiership ended up being a definitive win for Essendon under the coach Kevin Sheedy.

In the world of fine watches, Cartier’s debut of the Pasha was one of the year’s most significant releases, marking the prestige brand’s first steel sports watch. Designed by Gerald Genta, the Cartier Pasha managed to offer both a purposeful, sporty silhouette while keeping plenty of iconic Cartier design codes.

1979: Carlton takes on Collingwood, and Piaget celebrates sporty style with the Polo

Carlton won their 12th premiership in 1979, in a tight game against traditional rivals Collingwood. In the end, Carlton won by 5 points, and the game is famous for Wayne Harmes chasing his own kick down, and punching it back into play before it crossed the line.

This was also the year that Piaget, famous for elegance and ultra-thin watches, released their first sports watch, the Polo. With its bold design and liberal use of gold, it quickly became a symbol of 80s excess adopted by the rich and famous. These days there’s more low-key options, like this versatile and under-the-radar Piaget Polo Date model.

2012: The Sydney Swans reign supreme and Tudor introduces the Black Bay

The 117th grand final of the AFL saw the Swans send off the Hawks in a 10-point nail-biter, marking the club’s fifth premiership. Over at Tudor, 2012 marked the release of a vintage-inspired dive watch that would come to dominate the next decade — the Tudor Black Bay.

The genius of this design was that it took inspiration from the brand’s historic dive watches like the ‘snowflake’ hand design, but it also incorporated contemporary flair, most obviously in boldly coloured bezels.

2014: Hawthorn defeats Sydney, and the Omega Seamaster 300 makes a triumphant return

In the mid 2010s, Hawthorn was a seemingly unstoppable force, winning three back-to-back premierships from 2013 to 2015. The 2014 match against Sydney was a one-sided affair.

It was also the year that Omega returned to the roots of the Seamaster 300, creating a modern interpretation of the famous dive watch with plenty of period-correct details such as the broad arrow on the hour hand through to the ‘lollipop’ tip on the seconds hand. All powered by the brand’s impressive Co-Axial Master Chronometer.

2019: Richmond defeats GWS by 89 points, and Bremont unsheathes the Broadsword

It quickly became clear that 2019 was the year of the Tigers, as Richmond, fresh from success in 2017 came back to defeat Greater Western Sydney by a whopping 89 points, with Dustin Martin earning the Norm Smith Medal for best on ground.

One of the best watch releases of the year was the Bremont Broadsword, a 40mm bronze-cased watch that taps into Bremont’s strong military ties. Bronze makes for a unique case material, as it develops a unique patina over time, making each one unique.