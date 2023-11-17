‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Return Date Has Been Set… But Without Kevin Costner

Fans of the critically acclaimed neo-western series Yellowstone rejoice – production will resume for the eight episodes of Yellowstone season 5 in early spring 2024… but it’s still unclear whether it will return with its star man.

Just days after the SAG-AFTRA strikes that had threatened to derail a number of high-profile feature films and television projects came to an amicable end, in-limbo stars of the screen were kicked into action with temporarily shelved projects receiving return dates following a long and drawn out 118-day hiatus.

Films such as Dune 2 and Deadpool 3 were joined by TV’s biggest shows in pushing back on their original releases as, almost overnight, production teams were forced to put everything on hold until studios and streaming giants agreed to the terms.

But according to Variety, the Yellowstone cast has officially received its return date to resume filming in early spring of next year with the final eight episodes of the dramatic final season slated for November 2024.

Image: Paramount+

The final season of the neo-western drama starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly was set to be released in two parts, each featuring eight episodes. The first instalment premiered on Paramount more than a year ago and fans have been eagerly waiting in uncomfortable limbo amid the ongoing disruptions caused by the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

With the strikes finally coming to an end this month, Yellowstone’s cast and crew have been called back to work to finish the climatic final segment of one of TV’s biggest shows.

Is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

It was reported that Yellowstone bosses decided to end the hit show during its fifth season after their leading man Kevin Costner, who portrays the patriarchal ranch owner and Governer of Montana, John Dutton, threatened to walk after scheduling conflicts that interrupted his decades-old passion project, Horizon, which is scheduled for June 2024, with Part 2 premiering in August.

It was alleged that Costner clashed with Yellowstone series creator Taylor Sheridan about the final season’s schedule, issues with pay and the creative direction of the show’s climactic end.

Image: Paramount+

“I couldn’t help them any more,” Costner claimed. “We tried to negotiate; they offered me less money than previous seasons; there were issues with the creative.”

Although a return date has been set for filming of Yellowstone’s final season, it’s unclear whether Costner will return to his award-winning role as John Dutton.

When is Yellowstone Season 5 airing?

The final eight episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 are slated for November 2024.