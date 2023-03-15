This $26 Bottle Of Australian Wine Was Just Voted As The Best In The World

Written by Jamie Weiss

You don’t have to splash out on Henschke or Penfolds to get a world-class Australian wine – turns out all you need is $26.

The wine in question? Taylors Wines’ 2022 Jaraman Adelaide Hills & Clare Valley Chardonnay, which just won ‘Best of Show Australian white wine’ at the 32nd Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards’ Spring Tasting in Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, Germany.

The prestigious competition saw more than 7,500 wines from around the world blindly tasted by a panel of 240 expert wine tasters, makers and retailers from 46 different countries.

Taylors describe their 2022 Jaraman Chardonnay as “an unusual fusion of Adelaide Hills & Clare Valley [whites] resulting in an intensely flavoured, complex yet elegant wine with distinct citrus, white peach & nectarine characters along with a subtle flinty note.”

Sounds delicious. But what’s even more remarkable is that it’s only $26 a bottle. We’re just thinking about that Aunty Donna sketch…

Mundus Vini judges hard at work testing wines (if you can call that work). Image: Mundus Vini

“It’s extremely important for us to have an affordable price point,” Taylors Wines managing director Mitchell Taylor says, who’s proud as punch that they’ve taken home such gongs.

“With some of the difficult conditions, particularly when it has come to drought, international markets like China [being] cut off in the past, it really highlighted all the hard work we’ve put in to create this wine and this blend.” Mitchell Taylor

Taylors wasn’t the only Aussie producer to bring home gold. A total of 43 gold medals were collected by Australian wineries – all from South Australia.

As for the best Australian red? That honour goes to the Barossa Valley’s Schubert Estate Wines and their 2018 Schubert Estate Goose-Yard Block Shiraz, which also picked up a gold medal too… But at $62 a bottle, it’s not quite so cheap and cheerful.