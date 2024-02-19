Airline’s Cheap Fix For 12-Hour Overnight Delay Outrages Stranded Flyers

We’ve long been on the lookout for some of the travel industry’s bests and worsts. Take this business class layout with “coffin seats” or this first-class meal choice as prime examples. This week, however, we’ve uncovered a surprise contender for the worst overnight accommodation we’ve ever seen offered by an airline in response to an eye-watering flight delay.

In response to an apparent 12-hour delay on his American Airlines flight, Max McKendry took to Twitter to express his understandable outrage at the provisions that American Airlines laid on over the weekend after a fight out of Miami Airport encountered unexpected setbacks.

Some pure comedy happening over at @AmericanAir in Miami.



12-hour flight delay until next morning but because it wasn’t technically “cancelled” no hotel accommodations were provided but they did offer this depressing and unsafe option… pic.twitter.com/h9nqeKmXSJ — Max McKendry (@McKendryMM12) February 17, 2024

As far as we can tell, these look like cheap, fold-out camp beds and airplane blankets being provided in place of a hotel. The original tweet was worded as follows…

The airline responded to McKendry but, if we’re being frank, the response was wholly lacklustre, especially given how damning these photos might appear to bystanders…

“An extended delay wasn’t the intention from the onset. We’re sorry your travel took this turn. The Airport Team will continue to work on providing the best interim comfort options available to them.” americanair

McKendry, understandably unimpressed at this response, slapped back quickly:

“These are not acceptable options and to delay a flight until the next morning without providing any reasonable accommodations is absurd. This is a huge safety concern as well. Not to mention the lack of security or places to store personal items.” Max McKendry

And then, still unsatisfied, went on to add further details:

“The original flight was scheduled for 9:45pm on 2/16. The delayed flight departs at 9:15am on 2/17. Nearly 12 hours. Absolutely terrible you’d do this your customers.” Max McKendry

American Airlines’ website says that it will make every effort to look after customers suffering long delays. Whether these images represent a best effort at keeping customers safe and comfortable is very much up for debate…

“We’ll do our best to ensure delayed passengers are as comfortable as possible. Gate agents are asked to look after customers with special needs including unaccompanied minors, customers with disabilities and the elderly. For long delays on the plane, we’ll make every reasonable effort to ensure you have food (such as crackers or biscuits), water, access to the restroom and basic medical assistance if needed. We are not responsible for any special, incidental or consequential damages if we’re unable to meet this commitment.” American Airlines Website

While we can totally understand the outrage exhibited by flyers at this response from the airline, our good friend Gary Leff over at View From The Wing provides an insightful alternative take…

“The hotel American [Airlines] gives out free might not have been much better. Take control of your own flight delay. Consider booking a hotel out of pocket, hopefully billable to your rewards card’s trip delay coverage.” Gary Leff

Do you think these camp beds represent a total lack of care by the airline? Or should flyers be prepared to take care of themselves? Let us know.