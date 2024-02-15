Apple Documentary Uncovers The Truth About Tom Brady’s Toxic Relationship With Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will be remembered in the NFL history books for an unprecedented dynasty that spanned nearly 20 years, but a new documentary from Apple will uncover the truth behind the legendary pair’s high-profile fallout in 2019 and reveal just how toxic their relationship had become.

For years, fans had speculated that money was the ultimate driver for Tom Brady’s sensational exit from the Patriots in 2019.

Of course, it certainly didn’t help that Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t willing to match the $50 million USD (~$77 million AUD) offer on the table from Tampa Bay, but a new documentary releasing on Apple TV+ tomorrow has revealed that the coach and quarterback’s relationship had almost deteriorated beyond repair.

Image: Apple TV+

The NFL GOAT spent the best years of his playing career in New England, winning 17 division titles (including 11 consecutive NFL titles from 2009 to 2019) and a record-breaking six Super Bowl championships to cement a football dynasty.

Together, the quarterback-coach duo can boast one of the most successful professional relationships in the history of the game, securing the most combined victories (219) in NFL history… however, it was a known secret that Brady and Belichick had endured some difficult spells towards the end of their time together.

“Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady said in Apple’s new documentary Dynasty. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

Watch the trailer for Apple’s Dynasty below.

According to The Athletic, Apple TV+’s Dynasty will explore the rise of the New England Patriots in the early 2000s through interviews with those who were in the eye of the storm, “including Brady, Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and nearly every well-known Patriots player over the last two decades.”

The documentary promises to offer viewers an unprecedented glimpse into the inner workings of one of the most successful quarterback-coach duos in NFL history, unravelling the complexities of their fractured relationship and the factors that ultimately led to Brady’s departure from the Patriots.

Dynasty is a 10-episode series dropping on Apple TV+ tomorrow, 16 February, with two episodes dropping every Friday for the next five weeks.