A$AP Rocky Learns Rap Stars Are Not Immune To Parking Fines

The New York hip-hop star might be one of the biggest musicians on the planet, but it seems even he can’t avoid parking inspectors…

A$AP Rocky loves cars (more than most rappers) and has a rather eclectic taste in vehicles. While his personal collection mostly contains modern supercars like his Ferrari 488GTB or Lamborghini Gallardo, he’s also a fan of vintage whips: notably, his ‘Testing’ world tour featured BMW E30s and Porsche 924s as stage props.

But it’s a Jeep Wagoneer SJ that’s got him in hot water lately. Earlier this year, the 33-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles driving around in one of these classic station wagons with fellow rapper Kanye West and NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown. Cool stuff.

Now, the same car was spotted getting towed after sitting idle on a Los Angeles street since February. A TMZ video shows the car getting towed – as well as how it’s racked up plenty of parking fines.

It’s not clear whether Rocky owns the car or if it was just a rental, but in any case, it’s a real shame letting such a rare car just sit out in the open, exposed to the elements like that.

Produced from 1962 to 1991, the Jeep Wagoneer SJ was arguably the world’s first SUV, and easily the world’s first luxury SUV, beating the classic Range Rover to market by 7 years. Huge, exceptionally capable off-road and comfy as hell, it was a truly revolutionary vehicle and an in-demand classic car in 2022.

Rocky’s appears to be a late 80s/early 90s example (the grille and wheels are a giveaway), which are considered to be the cream of the crop when it comes to Wagoneers.

Hopefully Flacko gets his car back… Or that it goes to a good home, at least.